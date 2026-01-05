DT
Home / The Middle / How Gideon cut the Gordian knot

How Gideon cut the Gordian knot

article_Author
Madhuri Sharma
Updated At : 04:49 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
I found myself pacing up and down the room, a knot of nerves tightening in my chest. I was about to teach my first regular class in Pennsylvania (US), and the weight of the moment felt heavy. My students were mostly equine studies and paramedic majors. I was worried they would have little interest in the complexities of criminal justice. Being the first person appointed to popularise this subject at the college, the pressure to make a lasting impression was immense.

Though my days as a student debater had given me confidence, breaking the ice with this group felt like an uphill task. Seeking inspiration, I called up my father. His advice was characteristic: “Look, for a debater like you, even a Gordian knot surrenders.”

The phrase piqued my curiosity. I turned to my phone to look it up, but as I searched, a different name leaped out from history: Gideon.

Suddenly, the world around me faded. I saw a man in a blue uniform, hunched behind the steel bars of a cramped cell. Having only a thin blanket, he was possessed by an urgent mission. His fingers moved with frantic desperation as he wrote on a scrap of paper with a stubby pencil.

I had never met him, yet I felt an inexplicable pull towards his never-say-die spirit. In the silence of my room, I entered into an imaginary conversation with him.

“I am Clarence Earl Gideon, Madam,” he seemed to whisper. “Convicted of a felony I never committed and sentenced to five years. They denied me a lawyer because my crime wasn’t a ‘capital offence’. I had no money for counsel, so I defended myself. But what chance does a man like me have against the State? The judge chose to believe a witness who merely saw me near the scene of the crime. And now, I rot.”

His voice grew thick with the ache of lost humanity: “You lose your name here; you become a number. I find myself jealous of street dogs because they can bark at will. I can’t even see the stars through this concrete. I am no longer Gideon; I am just a body to be counted.”

Then, his expression shifted to a flicker of defiance. “But then, I hit upon an idea. I picked up this pencil. I took this piece of toilet paper and wrote a soulful prayer — a cry for justice sent straight to the Supreme Court.” The court heard his plea. The judges ruled that a fair trial was impossible without counsel. They ordered a new trial, and Gideon walked out a free man.

The story hit me like a thunderbolt. The law wasn’t just a lifeless statute; it was the shield of the innocent. My nervousness evaporated. The ‘Gordian knot’ of my anxiety had been cut by Gideon — his determined pursuit of justice and truth.

I stood tall, ready to tell my students the story of a man, a pencil and a piece of toilet paper that transformed the criminal justice delivery system. The moment I finished my lecture, the spellbound audience greeted me with a standing ovation.

