How Rajiv Gandhi charmed US media

IT’s strange how an incident jogs the mind, and long-forgotten memories come surging back. When I read about the attempt on US President Donald Trump’s life during the White House correspondents’ dinner, I recalled my trip to Washington in June 1985. We, a group of mediapersons, were accompanying then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It was Rajiv’s first major foreign tour after he had become PM following his mother’s assassination.

The cities we had already been to included Algiers and Paris. For Algiers, all of us had to possess a yellow fever vaccination certificate, essential for visiting any country in Africa in those days. The vaccination was available at only a few places. Surprisingly, Central Research Institute, Kasauli, was one of them. At that time, I was posted nearby in Chandigarh. Why was I chosen to be in the Press party? Rajiv himself might have had a hand in it as we knew each other a little from our Cambridge days.

The US was clearly the prime focus of the PM’s tour. Ronald Reagan was the US President, and from the word go, he and Rajiv got on famously, though there was a generational gap between the two. In Washington, Rajiv had to confront probably the toughest, no-holds-barred correspondents of any country in the democratic world — the members of the National Press Club. Yet, Rajiv charmed them all, answering their probing questions with humour and bonhomie.

He was also confronted by a group of Sikhs, perhaps with Khalistani sympathies. He disarmed them by pointing out that the “Khalistan” they wanted, basically the entire territory once ruled by the Sikh Emperor Ranjit Singh, included much of what was now Pakistan! They looked visibly discomfited.

Somehow, I was chosen as the only Indian journalist to sit at the high table, close to Rajiv (again, that may have been his doing). I foolishly placed my tape recorder right in front of him, which the security staff promptly removed. To my embarrassment, all this was shown to millions in India on Doordarshan, then the only TV channel in India.

Rajiv came across as a seasoned politician, not the pilot who had entered politics just to “help mummy” following the death of his brother, Sanjay, in a plane crash. He was keen to improve India-US ties, which had been frosty during Indira Gandhi’s rule, particularly when Richard Nixon was at the helm.

Though it might sound a bit cheesy, I think all Indian journalists present at the National Press Club lunch felt proud that we had a leader like Rajiv. Sadly, except for the Punjab and Mizo accords, I subsequently watched matters mostly go downhill for him. I wrote accordingly in the newspaper of which I was the editor at that time. Word got back to me that he was unhappy with my comments, and government advertisements to the paper dried up.

Both Indira and Rajiv paid with their lives for misjudging and mishandling the situation in Punjab and Sri Lanka, respectively. History will surely conclude that, along with the Bhuttos, the Gandhis were the most tragic first families of our times.

The writer is a veteran journalist