Human warmth in the land of rhinos

Neela Sood

LAST month, my husband and I travelled to Kaziranga National Park in Assam in the hope of seeing rhinos and elephants moving in herds. As we arrived at the main gate, there was disheartening news. ‘The park will remain closed for three days in view of the impending visit of the Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu,’ said the guard at the entrance, which bore a festive look.

Soon, we realised that the restrictions were for vehicles, while the inhabitants of that place were moving around freely. We tried to keep pace with the locals in order to have a conversation with them. We exchanged greetings and asked them where we could spot rhinos. We also told them how disappointed we were to find that the park was out of bounds for us.

Two things made them sympathetic: our advanced age and the fact that we had come from a distant place. They looked at each other and then one of them said, ‘Our village is about 4 km from here. From our houses, rhinos can be seen grazing and sometimes elephants are also there. You can come with us. The rest depends on your luck.’ After about 90 minutes, we were in their village.

For a while, we forgot about rhinos and started taking stock of our guides’ way of life. It was a real slice of rural India. In their houses, the doors, windows, chairs and tables were all made of bamboo. As we entered a house, six-seven women came and squatted on the floor, though they made us sit on bamboo chairs. On the rear side of their house, they had a small farm on which they grew rice, moong dal and vegetables for their own consumption. A small shed for cows and buffaloes could be seen in every house. As we moved around, two things left us puzzled: a shed in the backyard and a small boat in the front.

‘We know you must be wondering why we have made this elevated shed,’ one of the men said. ‘In the rainy season, the Brahmaputra swells sometimes and our houses get submerged. We take our families to these sheds and then move to safer places in the boats,’ he explained. Then, he told us that food was ready. ‘After walking for 4-5 km, you must be hungry,’ he added. It was an irresistible offer. Rice, dal and a dish of fresh spinach tasted more delicious than the delicacies at the reputed eateries we had visited in our city.

The local resident said that one member of each family had been employed by the park authorities. As we were busy talking, a boy came running to tell us that rhinos were arriving at the pond nearby. Rhinos in a herd — it was a sight to behold. We profusely thanked the family.

As we were walking back, I couldn’t help telling my husband, ‘In a way, the President’s visit was a blessing in disguise for us. Otherwise, how could we have glimpsed rural life so closely and, of course, the rhinos too?’