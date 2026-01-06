In a tizzy over a faulty bill

I was about to leave my house on a motorcycle when I saw a man marching towards me. It took me barely a second to recognise him — he was the electricity meter reader. Out of sheer curiosity (and a bit of hope), I stood there waiting for him to hand over my power bill.

Advertisement

This time, I was expecting a very small amount. But life, as usual, had other plans. Before I could even cross-check the reading, the man vanished like a magician. One glance at my bill and my eyes almost popped out — Rs 6,900!

Advertisement

I immediately made a short video of my meter reading and set off on my bike to track him down. The poor fellow had made a classic mistake: instead of 27605, he had typed 27905. After circling the nearby streets like a confused postman and still not finding him, I got frustrated and decided to visit the office of the electricity department.

Advertisement

Let me confess: the atmosphere in these sarkari offices makes me more nervous than a schoolkid waiting for his report card. While samosas and tea were being happily served among the staff, I felt like an outsider at a private party.

An employee in charge of a counter immediately refused to correct my bill. She hurled technical jargon at me, which flew over my head like a fighter jet. Gathering courage, I approached a woman at a different counter. She smiled, made me feel human again, and even offered tea. I politely declined and explained my problem. She told me to write an application and get it marked by the junior engineer (JE), and even handed me a paper and a pen.

Advertisement

Since most of us have forgotten how to use our hands for writing, this felt like climbing Mount Everest. But I somehow managed to do it.

Finding the JE was the next mission. Luckily, he was at his desk. As he examined my application, my heart thumped like I was appearing for a competitive exam and a job interview at the same time. He noticed some mismatched figures and I felt like my ludo token had slipped from ‘99’ straight back to ‘2’. After I requested him again, he finally spotted the real issue: wrong meter reading. A screenshot of my video came to my rescue.

He marked the application and asked me to get it submitted. Unfortunately, I landed again at the counter of the same employee who had rejected me earlier. “Tussi JE saab ton mark karwa litta?” she asked. I just smiled.

Next, I had to meet another staff member, who was already irritated because she had been assigned election duty in a remote village. She made me wait outside for 20 minutes and then finally completed the process. She looked up and announced, “Tuhada bill iss vaar ZERO hai,” much to my relief.

I walked out feeling richer by Rs 6,900 and wiser by a life lesson: rewards come through patience, pain and persistent follow-ups — especially in sarkari offices.