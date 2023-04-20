In search of a loyal caddy

Satish K Sharma

Ask a golfer to choose between an understanding spouse and a steady caddy and you would have him in a hole. For, there is still relief from a difficult partner, but there is none from a sloppy caddy.

Why does a golfer need a ‘committed’ caddy? Isn’t it enough that the fellow is good? Being good is not enough. If it were, what was the need for a ‘committed’ bureaucracy, a ‘committed’ judiciary, or a ‘committed’ media? A caddy can merely enhance your game, whereas a ‘loyal’ caddy is a staircase to the podium. He can lower your score in ways other than sound advice.

Months after taking to golf, when I had failed to win any prize, my greater half said, ‘Why do a thing if one can’t do it well?’‘Good question,’ I said. ‘My game is fine. But I don’t have a steady caddy.’

A committed caddy is the holy grail that eludes most club-class golfers. This, when in my quest, I had left no approach untried. First, I tried money. I thought that if I paid extra bucks, caddies would come flocking to me. It worked initially. Then, one Friday after a satisfying practice round aided by a really good caddy, I fixed him up for the upcoming Sunday tournament and paid a handsome advance. However, on the appointed day, he was missing. There were no cellphones then. I was wondering what to do, when a boy — barely inches bigger than a golf bag — came and said, ‘I’ll be your caddy today.’

‘Why? Where is Mukesh?’ I asked.

‘He’s not well. He sent me in his place,’ the boy replied, struggling to lift the golf bag. This happened when the word ‘outsourcing’ was years away from the management lexicon.

I reluctantly took him along and was playing when I spotted Mukesh on the adjoining fairway caddying for some other player. ‘Jilt’ is an understatement for the emotion I felt but couldn’t do anything.

I lost the game but learnt that money went only so far in winning a steady caddy.

So, I tried the behavioural approach by being nice to my caddy. It did win me the goodwill of the average caddies, but the really good ones weren’t impressed. I realised they preferred to work with good players. The challenge, therefore, was to lower my handicap by at least six notches. That being a tall order, I chose the easier option — I sought advice.

That day, while playing with a friend, I was green-eyeing his prized caddy. I asked him how he had managed to retain him. ‘You have got to be lucky to get a good caddy,’ he said. ‘Once you get one, you’ve to ensure that he stays.’

‘Hey, wait! Isn’t it true of a good spouse, too?’ I asked.

‘Yes, exactly!’ he replied.