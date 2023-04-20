In search of a loyal caddy

Ask a golfer to choose between an understanding spouse and a steady caddy and you would have him in a hole. For, there is still relief from a difficult partner, but there is none from a sloppy caddy.
Why does a golfer need a ‘committed’ caddy? Isn’t it enough that the fellow is good? Being good is not enough. If it were, what was the need for a ‘committed’ bureaucracy, a ‘committed’ judiciary, or a ‘committed’ media? A caddy can merely enhance your game, whereas a ‘loyal’ caddy is a staircase to the podium. He can lower your score in ways other than sound advice.
Months after taking to golf, when I had failed to win any prize, my greater half said, ‘Why do a thing if one can’t do it well?’‘Good question,’ I said. ‘My game is fine. But I don’t have a steady caddy.’
A committed caddy is the holy grail that eludes most club-class golfers. This, when in my quest, I had left no approach untried. First, I tried money. I thought that if I paid extra bucks, caddies would come flocking to me. It worked initially. Then, one Friday after a satisfying practice round aided by a really good caddy, I fixed him up for the upcoming Sunday tournament and paid a handsome advance. However, on the appointed day, he was missing. There were no cellphones then. I was wondering what to do, when a boy — barely inches bigger than a golf bag — came and said, ‘I’ll be your caddy today.’
‘Why? Where is Mukesh?’ I asked.
‘He’s not well. He sent me in his place,’ the boy replied, struggling to lift the golf bag. This happened when the word ‘outsourcing’ was years away from the management lexicon.
I reluctantly took him along and was playing when I spotted Mukesh on the adjoining fairway caddying for some other player. ‘Jilt’ is an understatement for the emotion I felt but couldn’t do anything.
I lost the game but learnt that money went only so far in winning a steady caddy.
So, I tried the behavioural approach by being nice to my caddy. It did win me the goodwill of the average caddies, but the really good ones weren’t impressed. I realised they preferred to work with good players. The challenge, therefore, was to lower my handicap by at least six notches. That being a tall order, I chose the easier option — I sought advice.
That day, while playing with a friend, I was green-eyeing his prized caddy. I asked him how he had managed to retain him. ‘You have got to be lucky to get a good caddy,’ he said. ‘Once you get one, you’ve to ensure that he stays.’
‘Hey, wait! Isn’t it true of a good spouse, too?’ I asked.
‘Yes, exactly!’ he replied.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’