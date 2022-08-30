In trouble over love letters

Lt Col Kuldip Singh (retd)

I got married to the daughter of a Colonel from the infantry, hailing from Faridkot. In the 1960s, the area was considered backward and was known as the wild west of Punjab. At times, property disputes ended in shootouts. My father-in-law was respected in his village because he was an Army officer, and also because he was armed with a .38 revolver.

As Captain, I was detailed by my regiment for the Technical Officers’ Course in 1966 at the Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra). Another Captain, Kuldip Singh (nickname KD) was also detailed by his regiment for the course. My wife stayed back with her parents in Faridkot. The course was for four months. KD was a bachelor, and during our course, he was a frequent visitor to Mumbai on long weekends.

He was a jovial officer. One day before he left for class, he was delivered a telegram congratulating him for being blessed with a daughter. During the tea break, he quietly came to me and enquired if I was married. When he learnt that I was married and that my wife was expecting, he had a big smile on his face and handed me the telegram!

When the course ended, all the officers headed for their regiments. I, along with my wife and four-month-old daughter, left for home at Jalandhar Cantonment, which also happened to be my regiment’s permanent location. Our relatives had gathered at our house for the wedding of my brother.

One evening, my wife confronted me with two letters. The envelopes had my name, and were written from Mumbai in Hindi. I told her that during the course, I had never visited Mumbai from Ahmednagar and I never had a girlfriend. From her face, I could make out that she was not convinced. What bothered me was getting shot by my father-in-law. My wife gave me two days for a credible explanation.

At night, I could not sleep. In the morning, the postman brought a letter from Ahmednagar addressed to me, which was also opened by my wife. When I saw the letter in her hand, I had a feeling that I was going to be lynched. The envelope was handed to me. It was for Kuldip Singh, but it had a mess bill in it which had the name of KD’s regiment.

I heaved a sigh of relief and explained to my wife that the love letters belonged to KD, which by mistake had been redirected from Ahmednagar to me. I could make out that she was still not fully convinced, but the matter got resolved at that point. Even today, I am holding on to KD’s love letters as souvenirs.