Ink, ideas and an unforgettable teacher

SOME memories refuse to fade, no matter how many decades pass. They sit quietly in the mind, waiting for a moment to remind us that destiny often begins in the most ordinary classrooms, shaped by extraordinary teachers.

In the 1980s, Our Lady of Fatima Convent School in Gurgaon was regarded as one of the finest institutions in the region. Discipline, academics and all-round development were its hallmarks. I was a student with a clear inclination towards science and mathematics, already imagining a future filled with numbers, logic and equations. English, though important, was never my strongest passion — until a young, enthusiastic teacher walked into our class.

We simply called her “Miss”. Her name was Abha, but to us she was more than a name. She was energy, imagination and inspiration rolled into one. Every day, she gave us a creative writing paragraph — no routine topics, no mundane descriptions. Instead, she chose philosophical themes that nudged young minds to think beyond textbooks. One topic, in particular, changed the course of my life: “Live and Let Live”.

My father was a professor of philosophy. At home, our bookshelves were lined with works of Indian and Western thinkers. Intrigued by the topic, I picked up a book on Lord Mahavira and his profound philosophy of Ahimsa and coexistence. What began as an attempt to write a better paragraph for the class soon became an intense engagement with ideas of tolerance, compassion and pluralism.

The paragraph I finally wrote was unlike anything I had written before. It came not just from borrowed ideas, but from a genuine internal stirring. The response was overwhelming. Miss Abha praised it warmly, and soon the appreciation echoed through the staffroom. For a middle-school student, that recognition was transformative. A seed had been planted — quietly, gently, but firmly.

Life moved on. I pursued engineering, as planned. Philosophy took a backseat, waiting patiently. Years later, after a long pause and many reflections, that dormant interest resurfaced. I returned to philosophy — not as a casual reader, but as a serious student — eventually completing a master’s degree and doctorate in the subject. Looking back, it is impossible not to trace that journey to a classroom assignment and a teacher who believed in thinking freely.

Then came destiny’s most beautiful twist. During my doctoral years in Chandigarh, my son was studying at St John’s High School. One day, I discovered that his English teacher during middle school was none other than Miss Abha — the same teacher who had unknowingly shaped my intellectual journey decades earlier.

To encounter the same teacher across generations, to see her influence extend from father to son, felt nothing short of grace.

Teachers do not merely teach subjects; they shape destinies. And sometimes, without even realising it, they write stories that last a lifetime. Some lessons are never forgotten — especially those that teach us how to live.