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Home / The Middle / It’s never too late to begin again

It’s never too late to begin again

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Mohan Sharma
Updated At : 03:41 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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DURING my tenure as the director of a drug de-addiction centre, I realised that addiction damages lives, but the human spirit still has the remarkable power to rebuild them. Among the many people I met, one elderly man’s journey has remained deeply etched in my memory.

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One day, a 65-year-old man walked into our centre. His frail body and weary face reflected years of suffering and loneliness. As he sat before me, he said, “I have wasted my life in addiction, but now I want to live differently.” Those simple words touched me profoundly.

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In the days that followed, he became a source of inspiration for everyone in the centre. Patients and staff members began calling him Babaji. Every morning, he woke before dawn, offered his prayers, helped keep the centre clean and encouraged younger patients by sharing painful lessons he had himself learnt.

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He would tell them, “Addiction destroys trust before it destroys the body. A person loses respect, relationships and peace of mind. But if we truly decide to change, life can still improve.”

Gradually, he shared his past with me. He belonged to a respected farming family near Moga and owned fertile agricultural land. His wife worked with him in the fields, and their only son was intelligent and hardworking. To cope with long hours of physical labour, he began consuming poppy husk. What started as a means to fight exhaustion slowly turned into dependence on opium and alcohol.

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Addiction eventually took control of his life. He neglected his farm, squandered his earnings and distanced himself from his family. Debts mounted and relationships crumbled. Overwhelmed by shame, he left his village. For nearly 20 years, he worked as a labourer on a farm, spending most of his wages on drugs and alcohol. Yet beneath his addiction, I could see the burden of deep regret.

After several weeks of treatment, counselling and unwavering determination, he finally became drug-free. We contacted his family. The following day, his wife and son arrived at the centre. The moment he saw them, he broke down. Words failed him, but his tears spoke of remorse, forgiveness and love.

His son handed him a bag containing a new kurta-pyjama and a turban. When he emerged wearing the fresh clothes, I saw a man transformed in more ways than one.

A few weeks later, I received a phone call from him. Joy filled his voice as he told me that he was living peacefully with his family, helping manage their dairy and poultry farm, offering prayers every morning and spending time with his grandchildren.

As I reflect on my years of serving people battling addiction, this man’s story continues to remind me that no matter how deeply a person has fallen, hope is never beyond reach. With determination, compassion and family support, even the most broken life can find healing, dignity and a new beginning.

The writer is a Sangrur-based doctor

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