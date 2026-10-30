Karva Chauth from a distance

KARVA Chauth has always struck me as a festival designed to test a man’s patience without requiring him to go hungry. As a middle-aged bachelor, I have been watching this annual ritual with the curiosity of a spectator.

It’s a day of unusual excitement. Women gather on rooftops, admiring one another’s jewellery. The men, meanwhile, seem to have perfected the art of looking innocent. They insist that their wives should eat something, yet somehow manage to look impressed by the sacrifice being made on their behalf.

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I remember watching a neighbour repeatedly look at the sky. Her husband, who had been instructed to return home early, was nowhere to be seen. Every passing scooter attracted her attention. When he finally arrived, she looked at him with the kind of expression that could have made a senior government officer reconsider his career choice. A few minutes later, however, they were laughing together. I realised that marriage must involve extraordinary patience.

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I sometimes wonder what celebrating Karva Chauth would be like if life had taken a different turn. Would I be the romantic husband who stands on the balcony searching for the moon, or the practical fellow checking an app to find out when it is likely to rise? I might even ask whether the moon could be persuaded to appear a little earlier. After all, even celestial bodies must appreciate a busy household’s schedule.

Yet, beneath the humour, there is something deeply touching about the festival. It reminds us of the importance of caring. The ritual may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the affection, anticipation and shared laughter have their own charm. My bachelorhood has given me the privilege of observing marital life from a safe distance, much like a cricket commentator who understands the game but does not have to face the fast bowlers.

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I can admire the romance without being responsible for remembering the date of Karva Chauth. When the moon finally appears and couples complete the ritual, I find myself smiling. Perhaps the real secret of a happy marriage is not merely fasting for someone but learning to laugh with them, forgive their little mistakes and keep choosing each other every day.

As for me, I shall continue to admire the moon from my corner. Who knows? One day I might find myself standing beside someone special, holding a sieve in one hand and a gift in the other.

The writer taught English at Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur