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Home / The Middle / Kitchen cabinet meets trade summit

Kitchen cabinet meets trade summit

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Sonika Sethi
Updated At : 02:58 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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MY maid and I stood side by side in the kitchen, like comrades-in-arms, preparing lunch. Suddenly, her phone rang. Abandoning the sprig of coriander she had been painstakingly plucking, she rushed to answer the call.

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My limited knowledge of Gujarati rendered me a mere spectator to the animated conversation. After several minutes of what sounded like a spirited exchange, she returned to the kitchen.

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Barely a few minutes had passed when her phone rang again. This time, she abandoned a half-peeled onion and hurried off to take the call. The exchange that followed was loud enough to pique my curiosity. When she returned, I couldn’t help asking if everything was alright.

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“It was my daughter,” she explained.

A vendor had arrived in their colony, selling plastic armchairs. The family, it seemed, was in urgent need of chairs. Her daughter was calling to seek approval before making the purchase.

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The vendor was demanding Rs 1,500 for two chairs. My maid, however, had other ideas. Over the phone, she told her daughter to bargain with such determination that the man should part with as many as five chairs for Rs 1,000.

My mouth fell open. “That’s impossible,” I protested.

She merely smiled — a smile that suggested I was a novice in the ancient and highly sophisticated art of bargaining.

A few minutes later, the phone rang again. This time, both of us abandoned our work. The half-peeled onion and the unfinished vegetables would simply have to wait; clearly, the fate of the nation — or at least of five chairs — hung in the balance.

The daughter was on speakerphone. Breathlessly, she announced that the vendor had softened his stance and was now willing to part with four chairs for Rs 1,000.

My maid shot me a triumphant wink. But the battle was far from over. The seasoned negotiator in her remained unfazed. In a voice that brooked no argument, she instructed her daughter to deliver the final verdict: “Five chairs for a thousand. Otherwise, let him take them elsewhere.”

Bang! The gavel had come down. Needless to say, neither of us returned to the kitchen. Clearly, the lunch would have to wait. Then the phone rang.

The vendor, it appeared, had finally blinked. He was willing to part with five chairs — but for Rs 1,100.

The deal teetered on the brink. My maid hesitated. It was at this critical juncture that my patience snapped. Leaning towards the phone, I shouted, “Tell him you’ll pay Rs 1,050!”

Silence followed. The deal was struck.

Around the world, trade diplomats spend months negotiating agreements worth billions of dollars. That afternoon, in a modest kitchen, two empowered women and a long-suffering vendor concluded the trade deal of the day — five chairs for Rs 1,050 and enough suspense to rival an international summit.

The writer is Associate Professor, SD College, Ambala Cantt

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