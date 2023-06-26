Language no bar for building bonds

Raghavendra P Tiwari

IT was the fifth day after I started my professional stint in Aizawl, Mizoram, in April 1984. I was allotted a house in Government Complex, Luangmual. I decided to go there early that day to finalise the arrangements. I left Pachhunga University College, a constituent college of North-Eastern Hill University, to catch the afternoon bus for Luangmual Complex. I reached Treasury Square at 2.45 pm and got into a bus full of passengers, except for a vacant aisle seat. A man wearing a Mizo hat was sitting on the window seat. I sat next to him. He asked me something in Mizo, which I didn’t understand. He repeated the question, but I expressed ignorance. Obviously, it was too early for me to learn Mizo.

Irritated, he asked in Hindi, ‘Ka Pu (a Mizo term for mister), kahan baitha bai (where are you sitting)?’ My prompt reply was that I was sitting in a bus. Shaking his head, he said, ‘No, Ka Pu, tum kahan baitha hai (No, mister, where are you sitting)?’ I repeated that I was sitting in the bus, just next to him. Not satisfied with my answer, he shook his head again in frustration.

Finally, he asked, ‘Ka Pu, kahan girega (mister, where will you fall)?’ Hearing this, I felt afraid and got down from the bus. I waited for the last bus at 5 pm, hoping that my colleagues would join me by then. Spotting me, they asked me whether I had missed the 3 pm bus. I told them that I had intentionally not boarded that bus. When asked to explain, I promised to do it afterwards.

On reaching his residence, one of my colleagues invited me for evening snacks. He enquired whether something wrong had happened at Treasury Square. I narrated the incident to him. His interpretation of the episode made me laugh at myself and feel proud of the Mizo passenger. My colleague told me that the man wanted to know where I was residing (Ka Pu, tum kahan baitha hai?). Since he did not get a satisfactory answer from me, he had asked where I intended to get down from the bus. The correct answer would have informed him about where I was staying. I felt sad for not continuing the conversation with him and for getting down from the bus out of fear. Afterwards, I tried hard to trace the man, but didn’t succeed as he had come to Aizawl as a guest and had gone back to his hometown the next day.

This incident taught me that if we have a deep desire for a conversation with people from other cultures, language is really not a barrier. Rather, the barrier is our mindset and our refusal to accept some members of the human race. Let’s overcome these barriers and build bridges across cultural boundaries to celebrate humanity.