Learning from the bees

STATIONED in Jullundur (Jalandhar) in the 1970s, our battalion went for watermanship training to the Aliwal Headworks. Once the exercise was over, the commanding officer decided that it was time for a picnic.

We had used the canal rest house as the officers’ mess. A banyan tree in front of it had a beehive. It had rained the previous night and there was still a light drip from the leaves. As we sat chatting, I noticed a bee sluggishly crawling up my boot. I flicked it off and absently crushed it under my foot.

A few minutes later, around five bees buzzed over my head and then flew away. A larger group of about a dozen then came for a “recce”. The Army doctor accompanying us said the bees did not attack until disturbed. “One should sit still and they will go away,” he assured us.

Then a swarm came and landed on my head. In no time, hundreds of them were crawling over my face and neck; some even entered my shirt. I stayed still. However, when they started entering my nostrils, it became intolerable. As I threw away the first fistful, they stung me.

I rushed and jumped into a shallow canal nearby. Finding a tree stump, I hooked it under my armpit and remained afloat with only a part of my face above water. Unable to attack underwater, they continued buzzing overhead. Our mess waiter, meanwhile, had come with a blanket. On his assurance that the bees had gone away, I came out.

The doctor estimated that the number of attackers was about 250. He injected a painkiller and I was rushed to the military hospital in Amritsar. While my whole body had gone numb, the pain inside my right ear was excruciating. One bee had entered the ear canal. The doctor administered ear drops, giving me instant relief. He then injected a strong sedative, and I slept for nearly 18 hours. My face was so swollen that I had to part my lips with the fingers to talk to my wife when she visited the next morning.

A week later, on my return to Jullundur, I went to an ENT specialist. He forced warm water into my right ear with a large syringe and a dead bee came out from its auditory lair. The ill effects on my health lasted several months.

Later, on leave, I met a village elder who was an acclaimed expert in extracting honey from beehives. Wearing hardly any protective clothing, he would carry a smoking twig and shear the hive safely with a gentle touch. The bees would fly away to make another hive.

“You must have crushed the queen bee,” he said after hearing my tale. “That infuriates the whole colony.”

I wish US President Donald Trump had consulted an apiarist before launching the attack that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The writer is former Deputy Chief of Army Staff