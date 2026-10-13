Learning to hear yourself

MY client looked perplexed when he learnt how much therapy cost per hour. “Could you give me a discount?” he asked. As a psychotherapist, I’ve always tried to keep my practice accessible. I rarely refuse a request for a concession and have often conducted sessions pro bono. But in this case, I wondered why spending on therapy felt so difficult, especially for those who could comfortably afford it to improve their lives.

Our relationship with money begins long before we earn it. The emotions, beliefs and stories we inherit around money often shape our spending choices, irrespective of our economic standing. Moreover, visible rewards bring immediate gratification, whether through dining out, shopping, movies or a holiday. Therapy, on the other hand, entails investing in outcomes that unfold gradually, if at all they do, be it healing emotional wounds, understanding ourselves, improving relationships or changing long-held patterns. Combined with the stigma associated with seeking help, many remain sceptical of benefits they cannot see right away.

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I’ve also observed an opposite trend among young adults. Unlike older generations preoccupied with survival, they have no hesitation in spending on therapy even when their incomes are modest. Whether it is due to greater awareness of mental health or a preference for individualism over traditional family structures, they have no qualms about seeking help for their emotional well-being. Therapy for them is not an expense, but an investment.

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When people ridicule therapy as “paying someone just to listen”, they conflate a structured therapeutic process with casual conversation. Therapy is far more than a chat in a safe space. Instead, it is purposeful work that helps people understand their emotions, relationships, behaviour and the unseen forces that shape them. At its core, it’s about understanding not just what we feel or do, but why that is so.

Much of what we pursue in life is ultimately about feeling happier and more fulfilled. True happiness comes not from quick fixes, but from self-awareness, healing what hurts us and giving value to our long-term well-being and growth. Each person who benefits from therapy, counselling, coaching or emotional self-work helps normalise the idea that emotional health deserves attention, not as a financial push, but as a venture towards a better quality of life.

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So, who charges so much just for talking? Perhaps no one. Therapy has never been merely about talking; it is about learning to hear yourself, often for the first time. And if a conversation can change the way you live, love, work and heal, maybe it is worth investing in the quality of life you will enjoy long after the conversation ends.

The writer is a Panchkula-based psychotherapist