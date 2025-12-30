Learning to ride with AI

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) has insidiously taken over our day-to-day lives — whether through Alexa, ChatGPT or self-driving cars. These cars have become quite a rage. When I visited California in the summer of 2022, I remember noticing strange metallic sombreros perched atop certain cars.

Advertisement

Feeling like an ignoramus, I asked my son what these vehicles were all about. He told me, matter-of-factly, that they were being trained to drive themselves. With typical Gen X disdain, I thought this would take at least a decade to be perfected. But when I visited him again last month, I was amazed to see dozens of sleek, white, self-driving Jaguars gliding through the streets of San Francisco like extras in a futuristic movie.

Advertisement

My adventurous spirit urged me to book a driverless Waymo ride, while my more prudent self promptly squashed this reckless impulse. My timid side recalled The Car — a horror flick where a driverless vehicle runs amok. I was becoming cowardly in my old age, I castigated myself. As the end of my trip loomed, FOMO (fear of missing out) struck. How could I fly back home without sampling the future?

Advertisement

So, one night, on my way back from the opera house, I decided to summon my courage and book a Waymo instead of my reliable Uber. My son had already helped me install the Waymo app. With slightly shaking hands, I booked a ride. The car arrived in 10 minutes, a digital screen on top flashing my initials and confirming that it was mine. Breathless with anticipation, I opened the passenger door gingerly and sat down, worried that any sudden movement might somehow upset the delicate mechanics.

A disembodied voice welcomed me and asked me to buckle up. The screen in front of me lit up with a ‘Start Ride’ prompt. Apprehensively, I pressed it, and off we went at a spanking pace. I cast a furtive glance at the driver’s seat. It was empty, the steering wheel turning of its own accord. It was spooky. My fears returned. What if the car stalled? What if it collided with a Cybertruck? By now, we had merged into thick traffic, and I was almost hyperventilating.

Advertisement

Then soft music began to play, and the dashboard display lit up, showing nearby cars, cyclists and pedestrians as dots in a video game. I also noticed a reassuring ‘Pull Over’ button. My pulse slowed. I leaned back and began to enjoy the ride — until we approached one of San Francisco’s near-vertical streets. I held my breath. The Waymo didn’t flinch. It climbed effortlessly, swerved past another car with surgical precision and parked neatly by the curb. I had arrived. A disembodied voice reminded me to gather my belongings. As I closed the door, the car silently rolled away to collect its next passenger.

And that’s how I found myself in a brave new world — one where AI is quite literally in the driver’s seat. Whether we embrace it eagerly or approach it with trepidation, AI is no longer optional. Like it or not, we must learn to coexist with it, adapt to it, maybe even trust it.