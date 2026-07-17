Lessons from orderly Bhutan

A different world lies across the border in Bhutan, aptly called “The Last Shangri-La.” Peace, order and discipline define this tiny country. In stark contrast, West Bengal’s Jaigaon, the entry point, presents a familiar scene — crowded shops, chaotic traffic, stray cattle and dogs, stagnant water and an unpleasant smell.

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A narrow lane lined with hawkers led us to the immigration point, where a policeman checked our passports and waved us to proceed. An air-conditioned corridor, courteous officials and an efficient immigration process welcomed us into Phuntsholing. The township was clean, orderly and calm. Even the air seemed fresher. As a proud Indian, I could not help feeling somewhat diminished.

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Smartly turned-out cops performed their duty professionally. Traffic rules were strictly observed throughout our journey. Speed limits of 25-30 kmph in towns and 50-60 kmph on highways were respected without exception. Well-maintained footpaths and zebra crossings made walking safe and pleasant. The moment a pedestrian stepped onto a crossing, traffic from both directions stopped.

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Bhutan’s commitment to the environment is equally impressive. Although government policy mandates a minimum forest cover of 60%, the country maintains nearly 70%. The lush greenery supports abundant birdlife, delighting nature enthusiasts. Spotting the now-rare house sparrow brought back memories of the time when these birds were common in Indian homes.

Cleanliness reflected both efficient administration and strong civic sense. There was no litter, no stray animals, and waste bins were used diligently. Garbage trucks followed fixed schedules, and residents deposited their waste directly into them. The same sense of order extended to religious places, where devotees prayed quietly in peaceful surroundings, free from loudspeakers or beggars. Ironically, any disturbance usually came from tourists.

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Comparisons can be uncomfortable, but they are sometimes unavoidable. Returning to Jaigaon, we were greeted by noise and chaos, with sewage flowing openly near a place of worship. It is often argued that Bhutan’s small population makes governance easier. While that is true, India possesses vast resources — it is the world’s fastest-growing major economy — and considerable administrative capacity. Yet weak governance, corruption and poor civic sense continue to undermine our potential. It’s telling that the Supreme Court had to reaffirm that pedestrians have the right to use the footpath.

The annual monsoon exposes our shortcomings. Waste accumulates in cities and hill stations, drains overflow and environmental degradation continues despite repeated warnings. Similar concerns have been raised about irresponsible tourist behaviour in ecologically fragile regions such as Ladakh.

Bhutan demonstrates that cleanliness, discipline and environmental responsibility are not merely functions of size or wealth but of governance, civic responsibility and collective will. Its example offers valuable lessons. But are we keen to learn them?

The writer is ex-Commandant, Indian Military Academy