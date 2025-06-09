Let’s give peace a chance

THE Indian subcontinent, with its shared histories and contrasting histrionics, has been a theatre of geopolitical turbulence for eons. The current India-Pakistan imbroglio, therefore, remains unresolved, to say the least.

Advertisement

I have crossed the Wagah-Attari border as part of CII business delegations, SAARC events and on the invitation of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to chair a subcontinental water session. Each time, the warm hospitality of people bowled us over. The intellectual and spiritual experiences energised us, and the cuisine satiated our palate beyond compare.

And yet, the discourses on governance were careful, the presence of intelligence operatives in the shadows obvious, and the approach of our hosts, concerned with our wellbeing, watchful. But at no point did national political animosity ever surface to our discomfort. We found the neighbours to be able to laugh away their situations, those that contrasted with India’s growth story, in a self-deprecating yet light-hearted way.

Advertisement

During a visit to LUMS, we met Kamil Khan Mumtaz, an erudite scholar and conservation architect. He took us to construction sites, both restorative and new, which gave us an insight into the fascinating work he was doing. What was even more endearing was his admission that he drew inspiration from Bhai Ram Singh, who designed the monumental Khalsa College of Amritsar in 1892.

Most of the evidence of Sikh architecture, including that of Bhai Ram Singh, got left behind in “Lehenda Punjab” of Pakistan at the time of the Partition. Mumtaz shared masonry tips that we were able to implement in restoration work at the college. These interactions, and the varied cultural exchanges over the decades, saw festivals of Punjabi poetry and Sufi renditions, reminding the newer generations of the bonds that existed between the people. The commonalities are many, despite the politics that mars the synergy.

Advertisement

The Pahalgam tragedy and its aftermath have created deeper chasms. India did what was needed to be done. But one wonders what impact the pivotal change in India’s mood shall have. Will it have a sobering effect? Will Pak Generals become more aggressive? Or will they amend their policy of “a thousand cuts” to that of “ten thousand nicks.”

India is in a sweet spot economically, and a war is not what it aspires for — but it will not tolerate transgressions. However, it must resist the temptation of triumphalism. Strategic restraint and long-term vision are hallmarks of a mature power. Pakistan desperately needs to repair its faltering economy, rebuild international credibility and prioritise the welfare of its citizens, even though its leadership continues to carry the weight of historical grudges.

Peaceniks are not the flavour of the season, but ample warmongering has already been done. Living near the border in Punjab, a battleground state, one can only seek harmony rather than the destruction of life and property on both sides of the Radcliffe Line. Enough blood has been spilled. Give peace a chance!