Looking beyond open doors

WE have become quite good at “counting” women’s progress. How many girls enter universities, graduate, join government service and rise to positions of authority — the numbers matter. They tell us that doors have opened and lives have begun to change. But numbers leave out a more difficult question. Once the door opens, how far can a woman walk through it? That is where sociology begins.

Consider medicine. Statistics can tell us how many women become doctors. Sociology asks how many are free to become the doctors they once aspired to be. How many pursue the full arc of their talent, becoming surgeons, researchers, department heads or teachers? How many shape their careers around their calling rather than expectations at home?

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My father understood some part of this long before I did. He believed that I deserved the same opportunities as my brother. Yet he gently discouraged me from studying medicine. “It is no career for young girls,” he would say. For years, I thought he was simply being protective. Today, I wonder whether he understood something larger: a profession could open its doors to women long before society learnt to rearrange its expectations.

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My cousin loves being a doctor. The problem is the invisible arithmetic that begins once a woman has a family. When a child has board exams, an ageing parent falls ill or a domestic crisis erupts, expectations still gather around her first. They are rarely spoken aloud. The calculations simply begin. Can she take that posting? Can she manage that speciality? Can she stay late?

A woman doctor may choose a speciality with predictable hours, decline leadership roles or postpone research — not because she lacks ambition, but because ambition is negotiated against expectations her male colleague may never have had to consider.

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Economic progress can move quickly. Social change moves differently. It alters institutions, habits, family arrangements and ideas about who will adjust when life becomes complicated.

That is why the next conversation cannot be only about women. A woman cannot walk through a newly opened door carrying the household on her back and call that equality. The conversation must reach the men who share those households too: the father who takes his child to the doctor, the husband who rearranges his work around his wife’s career.

Perhaps that is the real measure of progress: not when a woman is praised for breaking a barrier, but when the barrier is no longer noticed. The first conversation was about opening doors. It had to be. The next is about making it ordinary for women to walk through them without carrying yesterday’s expectations into tomorrow’s opportunities. Laws may open the door. Economies may widen it. But only society can make walking through it feel ordinary.

The writer is a retired Indian Revenue Service officer