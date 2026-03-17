Lost and found, atop a bus

BACK in 1952, I came face to face with Bhai Jodh Singh, then Principal of Khalsa College, Amritsar. Peering above his pince-nez, he dunked his pen into the ink pot and signed my admission form — without even asking me my name. It took me a few weeks to become familiar with the numerous rooms of the vast campus, where the looks of any “wanderer” would betray his vulnerability.

Ragging, in those days, was limited to a handwritten sticker, “First Year Fool”, cleverly pasted on the back. One day, our class of about 20 found that the “Professor” who had been demoralising us, one by one, was actually a well-dressed final-year student!

About a month later, when the summer vacation was set to begin, a notice informed students that those keen to visit Simla (now Shimla) should report for departure in the evening next day. Travel expenses, board and lodging — everything was to be taken care of by the organisers of the Sikh Students’ Association Camp. They had apparently taken a cue from the YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association). The camp was to be held at Kandaghat after returning from Simla.

We left by train. Early in the morning, it dropped us at Rajpura, from where the next leg of our journey would start by road because there was no time to book tickets for the Kalka-Simla toy train. After loading our bedrolls atop the bus, we were scrambling for the window seats when it was announced that another bus would take us to our destination. Fortunately, I got a window seat. The bus then proceeded towards Simla.

We admired the tall teak, pine and other varieties of forest trees. The sight of the toy train chugging and winding up and down the hills and snaking through tunnels mesmerised us.

We reached Simla and started offloading our luggage from the roof. However, my dark-grey bedroll that I had securely placed in the front left-hand corner of the roof was missing. In no time, all the suitcases, make-shift holdalls and other items were dropped, while I stood there bewildered. Other participants were shouting, “Come down, make haste.” But how could I? The bedroll contained all my clothes and cushions.

But strange are the ways of providence! A bus stopped at the adjoining parking slot. Lo and behold, my bedroll was right there on its roof. I hopped on to that bus and retrieved my luggage. It dawned on me that in the rush to get a window seat on the second bus at Rajpura, I had forgotten to transfer my bedroll from the first one. The latter’s arrival in Simla at exactly the right time made all the difference. Thus the tale of two buses had a happy ending.

The writer taught linguistics at Khalsa College, Amritsar