Lucknow’s kebabs and a toothless Nawab

ON an official visit to Lucknow, I noticed that the restaurant at the city’s finest five-star hotel had few guests at dinner. The staff explained that it was Navratri. In Awadh, people love kebabs and fragrant biryanis, but many avoid them during the nine days of fasting.

I was accompanied by another senior government official, unhappy at missing the hotel’s non-vegetarian delicacies. He described Lucknow’s galouti and shami kebabs: finely minced mutton, flavoured with spices and cooked over charcoal. The galouti, he told me, was invented for a Nawab who had lost his teeth but not his appetite — an early example of a kitchen solving a royal problem.

Advertisement

He also described Awadhi dum biryani: basmati rice layered with marinated meat and slow-cooked with saffron and spices. He spoke so enthusiastically that the dishes seemed to be right in front of us. Yet his family abstained from non-vegetarian food during Navratri. As he talked about the kebabs, I noticed him adjusting his jaw and swallowing repeatedly.

Advertisement

During an evening stroll through Hazratganj, I found the staff at non-vegetarian eateries looking unhurried. Lucknow was waiting for Navratri to end. My companion consoled himself with Shukla ji’s chaat, Ratti Lal’s khasta kachori, Prakash ki kulfi and snacks at Sharma Tea Stall.

Since I was fasting, I asked the hotel restaurant to prepare something suitable. I said I needed only enough to survive and could manage with potatoes and curd. Five-star hotels, however, do not always take modest requests at face value.

Advertisement

Half an hour later, a server arrived with a shining brass thali and an array of bowls. They contained kuttu poori, rajgira raita, sama rice pulao, sabudana khichdi, vrat-style potatoes, pumpkin, lauki, raw banana chips, fruit, imli chutney and makhana kheer.

As the restaurant’s only bhakt, I received attention other guests could hardly miss. They may have wondered how branded clothes and Navratri fasting belonged together.

My family also avoids tomatoes during Navratri, so I asked the server to set aside dishes containing them. He smiled. The request was handled pleasantly. The next morning, breakfast brought fresh and dried fruits, and sabudana khichdi. By lunch, the hotel had served another tomato-free spread.

After returning home, I came under pressure to write a glowing hotel review. Perhaps Lucknow taught me two lessons: even a toothless Nawab could enjoy kebabs if the cook knew his job; and when Navratri keeps kebabs off your plate, this glorious city can still make you feel like a Nawab, with a brass thali instead of a biryani handi.

The writer is Chief General Manager, National Fertilisers Limited