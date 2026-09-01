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Home / The Middle / Lungi and the language of identity

Lungi and the language of identity

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Stanley Carvalho
Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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INSTEAD of remaining quietly wrapped around the waists of its wearers, the humble lungi or dhoti hit the headlines during the monsoon session of Parliament last month. BJP MP Sushmita Dev allegedly referred to CPI(M) MP John Brittas as “lungiwala” in the Rajya Sabha, following which the latter moved a privilege motion against her.

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Amid a hue and cry over sartorial choices, stereotyping and disrespect for regional identities, I am reminded of my own experiences with the lungi, dhoti, mundu, veshti — call it what you will.

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I was barely seven when a nun at my school picked me along with several other students to participate in the annual fancy dress competition. After some deliberation, my mother decided that I should dress up as a milkman. And that was that.

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On D-day, there I was, waiting on the sidelines of the stage, sporting a dhoti — along with a white towel tied around my head — and carrying an aluminium milk can. When my name was announced, I walked gingerly onto the stage, shouting, “Haalu, haalu!” (milk in Kannada).

Despite all the practice, the dhoti got in the way midway through my performance and I stumbled. The can slipped from my hand and, horror of horrors, its lid came off and water spilled out instead of milk! A teacher quickly came to my rescue and escorted me off the stage, while the master of ceremonies called out for the next participant. Needless to say, I lost face — and the prize.

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Several years later, I was invited to be a judge at a school’s fancy dress competition. The participants, mostly middle-school boys, had to walk across the stage, return to the centre and, facing the audience, briefly explain their attire. They were dressed as policemen, lawyers, doctors, beggars, magicians, gymnasts, chefs, postmen, priests and whatnot.

One boy, dressed in a short dhoti and shawl and sporting round spectacles, introduced himself as Mahatma Gandhi. “I am proud of my simple outfit, which is in line with our family tradition. I am also a proud Indian,” he said. He went on to win the first prize.

Thinking about it now, I believe what worked in this lad’s favour was his pride in his tradition, something that the Father of the Nation himself embodied.

After all, didn’t Gandhi wear his customary dhoti and shawl to the Round Table Conference in London, and refuse to change his attire even when he met King George V at Buckingham Palace?

Traditional attire, after all, is more than just clothing. It is a visual language that connects generations to their roots and speaks of identity, heritage and belonging.

Perhaps it is time we learned to respect and honour tradition, identity and different styles of dress. They are all part of the cultural diversity that makes India what it is.

The writer is a Bengaluru-based freelance contributor

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