Macaulay in the cradle

WE recently celebrated the first birthday of our domestic help’s son. It was a modest gathering of family members. A home-made cake was prepared. The baby, blissfully unaware of the significance adults attach to such moments, smiled and reached for whatever caught his eye.

Advertisement

The food laid out on the table reflected the times we live in. Jalebi was placed beside pizza. This easy mixing of worlds has become routine in urban India, unremarkable enough to pass without comment.

Advertisement

We gifted the child a toy phone. It lit up and began to play a rhyme: “Mary had a little lamb, little lamb…”

Advertisement

Soon, another followed: “Baa, baa, black sheep, have you any wool? Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full.”

The baby listened with delight. The adults smiled indulgently, yet a quiet unease settled in.

Advertisement

This was a one-year-old child who had barely begun to speak the language of his parents and grandparents. And yet, the first electronic voice entering his world spoke in English, reciting nursery rhymes drawn from a pastoral English imagination far removed from his own surroundings. There was no design behind this, no conscious choice. That very absence of intent was what made it so revealing.

One is compelled to admit that we have not truly liberated ourselves from the influence of Thomas Babington Macaulay. His famous ‘Minute on Education’ appeared in 1835. Almost two centuries have passed, but Macaulay’s vision continues to shape our instincts, quietly and persistently.

No official policy enforces this legacy today. It survives because it has been normalised. English has come to signify intelligence, aspiration and modernity. Toy manufacturers do not ask which language a child hears at home. The market has already decided the answer to that question. English is assumed to be the language of progress, even before a child has found his or her own voice.

This is not an argument against learning English. Languages are tools, and acquiring them can widen horizons. The problem arises when English precedes the mother tongue. When it frames imagination before lived experience has had time to settle.

The presence of English rhymes in the toy of a help’s child does not alter the social structure surrounding him. It prepares him, at best, to navigate a system whose commanding heights remain elsewhere.

What began as a colonial educational project has now been absorbed into market logic. It no longer requires colonial administrators. It reproduces itself through consumption, aspiration and the belief that what comes from ‘outside’ is inherently superior.

The cake is cut. Photographs are taken. Blessings are offered. But as “Mary had a little lamb” plays softly, one realises that political independence did not automatically bring mental freedom.

Macaulay’s classroom, it seems, still begins at birth in India.