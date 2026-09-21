Make the guest feel at home

THE ancient Indian ideal of hospitality is beautifully epitomised in the Sanskrit maxim “Atithi Devo Bhava” — the guest is to be regarded as a god. It embodies a profound moral principle: to treat a guest with consideration, dignity and respect.

True hospitality is about making the guest feel welcome — not about demonstrating the host’s own preferences. Imposing one’s choices is parochialism disguised as generosity.

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The Indian tradition offers an extraordinary illustration of selfless concern in the story of King Shibi and the hawk. A dove, pursued by a hawk, sought refuge with the king. Having given his word to protect the helpless creature, he was unwilling to surrender it even when the hawk demanded its prey. Rather than betray the dove, Shibi offered his own flesh.

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Against this noble ideal is the fable of The Fox and the Crane. The fox invites the crane to dinner but serves the meal on a flat plate, from which the bird, with its long beak, can hardly eat. The fox acts as a host, but on his own cunning terms. Later, the crane invites the fox to dinner and serves the food in a narrow-necked vessel. Now it’s the fox who is unable to eat. What appears to be a dinner invitation becomes an exchange of calculated discourtesy.

A guest is not a captive. An invitation is not a command. And hospitality is not an opportunity to exercise dominance. The same principle applies beyond the dining table, whenever people of different backgrounds, cultures, habits or traditions interact. Genuine hospitality requires flexibility and generosity of spirit. What is perfectly acceptable to us may be inappropriate, uncomfortable or even unacceptable to someone else.

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There is nothing admirable about winning a trivial battle at the cost of goodwill. A host may congratulate himself for having outmanoeuvred a guest, but the latter will remember the insult. Worse still, deliberate discourtesy often invites retaliation. The crane’s response to the fox is a reminder that people rarely forget how they have been treated.

Diplomacy, too, is built upon reciprocity. Respect encourages respect; generosity creates goodwill. Conversely, arrogance, humiliation and the imposition of one’s will can produce resentment.

A host who genuinely honours his guest does not boast about what he forced the latter to accept. He takes quiet satisfaction in knowing that his guest felt respected, comfortable and welcome.

The writer taught English at a school in Qadian (Gurdaspur)