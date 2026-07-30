Memories of Sam and the Auk

THERE are small footnotes to history that are sometimes worth sharing. Someone recently sent me an anecdote about how Peter Pan, the story of a boy who never grew up, came to be written by James Matthew Barrie. It had a sad provenance. The author’s elder brother had died at the age of 13. Barrie mourned him all his life and never had children of his own, but instead created this magic boy who could fly.

Advertisement

I read it when I was in the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Military Hospital, Millbank (London). The ward had been christened to honour Barrie. My anaesthetist was Roger Bannister, the world’s first four-minute miler. He was tall, thin and very earnest. But that is by the by.

Advertisement

My mother and father visited every evening. That evening, they found me sitting with other patients in the common room. I was tucked up, cosy in the ample lap of an old gentleman. We were both convalescing and had become regular friends. Right now, we were absorbed in the early-evening TV programme and commenting on it.

Advertisement

We looked around as the door opened and my parents entered the room. So, the gentleman politely turned off the TV and said: “Ah, I see your parents are visiting. I shall have to let you go.” I was reluctant to leave my nest. I lingered, which was just as well because just two steps away, my father froze into a pillar of salt. He then managed to gather himself together, clicked his heels, saluted sharply and stayed where he was. The patient let me off his lap, drew himself up with some effort, straightened and then saluted with slow gravity.

While my father stood rooted to the ground, Field Marshal Sir Claude Auchinleck stepped forward, put out his hand and turning his head slightly towards me said: “Manekshaw, good to see you here. Is this one yours?” My father’s shoulders relaxed and he answered, “I certainly hope so, Sir!” The room dissolved into laughter and ushered in a visiting hour of reminiscences and pleasantries.

Advertisement

In the last days of the Raj, Auchinleck (the Auk) had been Commander-in-Chief of the British Indian Army. During 1945-46, Sam Manekshaw had served as a staff officer under him. In later years, he would mirror some of the traits that characterised the Auk: a fierce love of his troops, kindness, the ability to speak truth to power as well as shun pomp and circumstance.

Oh, I forgot to mention: about that time, there was another staff officer who served with Sam and the Auk — Yahya Khan. He, too, went on to become a Field Marshal, but in another country, in another way and to another destiny.

Those people and that moment held no meaning for me then. It was just a reunion of grown-ups. Now, across time and distance, their misty shades drift through my thoughts. I know I have a keepsake: an always-gallery of the past that I can step into at will. Surely that is real white magic.

The writer is Chief Editor, India Justice Report