Messages from the highway

IF you drive long enough on the highways of Punjab and Haryana, especially along the straight stretches between towns, you begin to notice that the vehicles ahead of you are not entirely silent. They have opinions.

The back of a truck is rarely blank. It carries colour, declaration and, occasionally, philosophy. Between reflectors and tail-lights, entire worldviews are compressed into a few square feet of painted metal.

“Horn Please” is almost universal, as if a conversation on Indian roads must always begin with sound. Sometimes, the request is upgraded to “Horn OK Please”, a phrase whose precise meaning remains mysterious but whose authority is never questioned.

Safety advice shares space comfortably with swagger. “Use Dipper at Night” might appear beside bold statements of identity — “Jatt on Duty”, “Maa da Aashirwad”, or the cheerfully final “OK Tata Bye Bye”. And then there is the classic warning: “Buri nazar wale tera muh kala.” The message is clear, even if the grammar occasionally takes a holiday.

Each line offers a glimpse of the person behind the wheel — pride, devotion, humour or defiance — expressed without explanation.

Tractors are no less expressive. During the harvest season, when they return slowly from the fields loaded with hay, they too carry their chosen lines. A humble tractor becomes a travelling noticeboard, invoking faith, family or fearlessness. The mud on the tyres does nothing to diminish the poetry.

Environmental messages are creeping in too. Lines like “Parali mat jalao” appear on tractor backs, nudged by campaigns against stubble burning. Even these moving canvases are beginning to reflect the times.

What makes these slogans delightful is their complete lack of subtlety. They are not meant for quiet contemplation. They are meant to be read in the few seconds before traffic moves again. Somewhere between an instruction manual and an autobiography, they compress personality into a single line.

There is also craft behind this roadside literature. Painters along the GT Road still practise the art with steady brushes and enamel paint. Letters are shaded, outlined and occasionally decorated with small flourishes. In an era of vinyl stickers and digital printing, these hand-painted lines continue to endure.

It is easy to dismiss these slogans as kitsch. But that would miss the point. They are not advertisements. They are introductions.

In a world where identity is carefully curated on social media, the truck and the tractor remain refreshingly direct. They declare allegiance, affection and attitude without filters. So the next time you find yourself crawling behind a heavily loaded vehicle on a long highway stretch, resist the urge to honk immediately. Read instead. There may be a blessing, a boast or a joke waiting at the eye level.

On these highways, even steel has something to say.

The author is a Gurugram-based businessman