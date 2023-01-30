 Millet, the comeback grain : The Tribune India

Millet, the comeback grain

RS Dalal

As per popular folklore, our forefathers migrated from a region in Afghanistan around 1000 AD and settled in this area — present-day Jhajjar district of Haryana. Why in their wisdom they settled here still baffles me. The groundwater is brackish. In view of the vagaries of weather, food security was fragile then. The staple diet was millets (pearl millet) and gram.

Though the family owned large chunks of land, the grain output was very low. The search for sweet water was like chasing a mirage. The family elders consulted soothsayers and priests and dug at two sites, but without luck. A sense of despondency descended. One morning, my compassionate great-grandmother gathered family members around her and talked about a goddess appearing in her dreams. Seeing her worried and disheartened, the goddess blessed her and pointed to a spot in the fields where sweet water would be found. Everyone laughed it off. She kept pestering her husband, and finally, it was decided to give it a try. A miracle! Sweet water was found and a well was dug. The hardy millets needed timely light rain. The family prospered thereon. There was always a surplus of millets and grams to sell.

The millets also ruled the kitchen and the palate. With the passage of time, my mother arrived on the scene to join the family. Incidentally, she belonged to a village in Delhi which had a canal passing through it, and thus, wheat and sugarcane crops were grown. She brought along bags of wheat and gur with her. The wheat was an instant hit and soon it was everyone’s darling. Its flour was easy to knead and its suppleness let the rolling pin move smoothly; chapati-making and baking were far less exhausting. The coarse grain’s dough was rough: one needed skill to make a roti out of it and extra doing to slide, turn and cook it on the griddle. ‘Cooking is so easy with wheat!’ exclaimed the women in the house. And, the taste of the wheat roti was delicious. The millet roti was dry and best only when served hot with lots of ghee on it. Once cold, it became hard and difficult to bite, let alone chew. The poor had to swallow it with several glasses of water.

But how times change! Wheat is in the dock; some see gluten, with amazing viscoelasticity that made it a runaway success, as the culprit. Environmentalists cite overexploitation of underground water as the reason. The millet is clearly on its way to being resurrected. The current year is the International Year of Millets. Let the millets enjoy another round of glory!

