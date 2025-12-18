Monkeys remain a constant in Shimla

IN his book, Simla Past and Present (1904), Edward Buck wrote: “Of recent years, the monkeys have become a decided nuisance in Simla, they are terribly destructive pests in station gardens and do not improve our houses by frolicking on their roofs. The native population of the station, however, accepts the position with that quiet resignation for which the inhabitant of Hindustan is so famous, and in the Lakkar Bazaar the ‘bundars’ are particularly numerous and mischievous.”

More than a century later, not much has changed — we suffer the same predicament with a spirit of capitulation. Monkey attacks are frequent and people are bitten. I have the rare distinction of having been bitten twice, thrice shy. Woefully, umpteen schemes to cull, relocate, repel, reform or morally uplift the ‘bundars’ have come to naught.

Meanwhile, the simians are thriving — indeed, one might say they are experiencing a golden age of petty crime of sorts. One often encounters them perched on their vantage positions, eyeing the passersby as though deciding who will be mugged next, by baring their fangs.

They commit daylight robberies with the élan of seasoned brigands, relieving unsuspecting folks of their bags and eatables. Stealing eyewear — spectacles and sunglasses — is their preferred modus operandi. A monkey will duly return your prescription glasses, but only upon receiving an appropriate ransom — bananas, roasted gram or biscuits. Their terms are non-negotiable, and they accept neither UPI nor pleas for mercy.

In one such notable heist, a monkey was spotted perched atop a tin roof clutching a bundle of currency notes, perhaps a chance prize from a snatched bag. Then, in what appeared to be a moment of generosity or sheer mischief, he began raining the notes down one by one — a sight generally associated with politicians, not wildlife. And the crowd below scrambled for the airborne moolah. Surprised by the attention, this cash-rich crook swiftly retreated into trees, but continued to shower currency like a furry philanthropist on the move. It did attract sufficient public and media attention.

A rowdy troop of monkeys waylaid a young officer and his wife while they were strolling down the Mall Road. Sizing up the situation — and their chances — they reluctantly sacrificed their softys to the furry assailants. The wife took a dig, “Since when have officers been afraid of monkeys?” Salvaging the situation, he quipped, “Indeed, but the monkeys wouldn’t know, would they?”

Adding to the general chaos, the city’s traffic now crawls late into the night, thanks to the perpetual tourist rush. This nocturnal racket and large bright mast lights across the town have inspired the monkeys to adopt a nightlife of their own too. Where once they retired at dusk, they now prowl after dark with the confidence of nightclub regulars. Their urbane ways of life can be a cause of envy.

And thus, Shimla continues its century-old uneasy cohabitation of the primates — one securing their doors and windows with iron grills and running for cover at the sound of monkey chatter, whilst the other unabashedly dictating terms, and every now and then violently shaking a tree branch in a frenzy to drive home their undisputed dominance. Truly, some traditions never die.