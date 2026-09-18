Much ado about my heartbeat

MOST of my company’s ships used to have a long stay in Calcutta for cargo loading, maintenance and repairs before sailing overseas. On one such ship, where I was the Chief Engineer, a routine medical check-up of the officers and crew was carried out a few days before departure.

The company-appointed medical officer became concerned when he sensed that my heart was skipping a beat. He asked me whether I had experienced it before. I told him that I had no idea as it was the doctor’s job, not mine, to monitor my heartbeat. He smiled at my reply, but still looked worried.

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Although I apparently had no health problems, the doctor advised me to undergo a thorough medical examination at a hospital. On his recommendation, I signed off the ship and was admitted to a hospital for tests and observation. Meanwhile, the Second Engineer was asked to “hold the fort” until I was declared medically fit to sail. The ship was scheduled to leave shortly for a voyage to the US.

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At the hospital, one test after another was conducted. To complicate matters further, my wife had been allowed — at my request — to accompany me on the upcoming trip. She was scheduled to travel from Amritsar by train. I called her up and asked her to cancel the reservation, as there was uncertainty over whether I would be declared fit before the ship set sail.

Another problem soon emerged: finding a Chief Engineer to replace me at short notice. Fortunately, the medical officer gave me some hope. Since nothing abnormal had been detected in the tests completed so far, he felt that I would likely be fit to rejoin the ship within a week.

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Our Bombay head office was informed, and the ship’s departure was delayed. Some additional cargo was loaded for another port on the same route. Eventually, it was established that my heartbeat was simply weak, and I was declared fit to sail.

The Calcutta office then helped arrange for my wife to fly from Amritsar. When the ship finally left Calcutta and began transiting the Hooghly river towards the sandheads, where the river meets the sea, my wife wondered how a Chief Engineer’s “missing heartbeat” could delay an entire ship. The joke was repeated several times during the long voyage. In fact, she began checking my pulse every day, probably worrying less about my heartbeat and more about the possibility of the ship being sent back to its last port of call.

The writer is a retd Chief Engineer, Merchant Navy