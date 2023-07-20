 Nature’s wrath a wake-up call : The Tribune India

Nature’s wrath a wake-up call

Brig Jagbir Singh Grewal (Retd)

AS the rain poured incessantly, there was a frantic phone call from a friend stranded in the deluge on a road. Abandoning his car, he had somehow waded out of the gushing water. There were many like him in such a precarious situation as rainwater turned the roads into rivulets. He cautioned me not to step out of the house at any cost. His warning stopped me in my tracks as I was about to venture out for my daily chores.

The thundershowers reminded me of an episode that had precipitated my ill-luck due to the loss of a weapon. While patrolling along the Uttar Pradesh-Tibet border on a moonlit night, we were caught unawares as the dark clouds thundered, announcing their menacing presence; darkness descended suddenly and nothing was visible. Momentarily, lightning flashed to show us a bit of what was around us.

Then it started raining without a pause. Despite the parkas that we wore, we were thoroughly drenched in a jiffy. Rainwater streamed down as we trudged uphill. Night patrolling in mountainous terrain is an extreme test of endurance, requiring a high level of mental and physical fitness, ingenuity to thrive on survival rations, ability to withstand stress, effective leadership and navigation skills.

It was first light when we halted for a breather after the gruelling night march. The signaller reported that his pistol was missing. It was shocking for me too. In the Army, superiors shoulder the responsibility for the negligence of their subordinates. Even my commanding officer, located miles away, would be accountable for the loss. The lost pistol had to be searched for and retrieved. Despite the close proximity of the enemy and the uninterrupted rain, I opted to retrace and comb the route, accompanied by a few personnel. Negotiating the slippery slopes, every shrub had to be rummaged. It involved a Herculean effort to ultimately locate the pistol.

Recently, nature turned rebellious again as monsoon fury wreaked havoc; huge trees fell and rivers roared with ferocity. Providence was perhaps responding to man’s blatant sins and insatiable greed. Violation of nature’s mandate and soaring corruption are evident particularly in the irresponsible and faulty construction of buildings and roads. Housing designs get approved in utter disregard of the building norms. No space is left between houses for greenery, air flow or sunshine as people tend to live in box-like houses and park their cars on the roads, revealing a selfish mindset. Choked drains, flagrant encroachments on water bodies and deforestation are all glaring examples of human avarice.

Presumably, divine justice prevails when selfish, evil transgressions become enormous — amply proved now by the wrath of the raging rain that has brought much misery.

