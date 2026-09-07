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Home / The Middle / Navigating SIR hurdles

Navigating SIR hurdles

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Surinderjit Singh Sandhu
Updated At : 03:40 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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DURING my government service, there were days when the landline phone just would not stop ringing. I would keep answering it and saying to my boss, “Sir! Sir! Sir!” My little daughters used to tease me for repeatedly uttering this word. Once, I was sitting with an Additional Deputy Commissioner. His intercom rang six or seven times in just 10 minutes. Each time he took the call, he said, “Good morning, sir.” It was easy to guess that his boss, the Deputy Commissioner, was on the other side.

Since last year, we have been hearing the term “SIR” — Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Though deletions during such an exercise because of deaths, migration, duplication, etc., are inevitable, the large number of exclusions sparked a political row, particularly in West Bengal. In recent months, SIR was conducted in Punjab, Haryana and several other states.

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Earlier this year, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) called up and told me that my vote could not be mapped to the SIR held in 2002-03. I told her about my address in Chandigarh, where I had been posted at the time. I informed her that I had voted twice in Chandigarh. She tried to map my vote, but in vain.

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When she came to deliver the enumeration forms for my wife and me recently, she told me that my vote had been mapped, but not my wife’s. After filling the forms, I went to her office to submit them. I asked her, “What about my wife’s vote?”

She told me, “The Electoral Registration Officer will send her a notice, and she will have to appear with the required documents.”

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I asked, “Please map her vote with mine.” She replied: “Husband’s and wife’s votes cannot be mapped with each other; these can be mapped only with the father or mother.”

I found this shocking. My wife had held a voter ID for about 45 years, and suddenly she could lose her right due to a cumbersome and confusing procedure. She had been living with me for 49 years, yet her vote could not be mapped with mine!

Somehow, I located her mother’s vote, and the BLO was able to map it to the old SIR. Truth be told, the officer was very helpful.

I recall the time when Electronic Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) were introduced. It was a highly successful and hassle-free exercise in Punjab. SIR should take a cue from that experience. It must be kind, at least to senior citizens.

The writer is a retired IAS officer based in Amritsar

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