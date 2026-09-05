No student is beyond redemption

DURING my teaching career, I got an opportunity to gain familiarity with the Gurukul system of education. A new academic session had begun, and boys from nearby villages had just joined the institution. As per the rules, they were required to stay in the Gurukul boarding house itself.

One morning, a group of irate students approached the Chief Acharya (head of the Gurukul). A boy stood in their midst with his head down, looking downcast. They alleged that he had been caught stealing their belongings. They wanted him to be given exemplary punishment.

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The Chief Acharya listened to them patiently. After a pause, he turned to the boy, gently raised his head with a hand and said, “My son! Stealing is a very bad habit. Take a pledge that you will not do it again.” The child nodded, and all of them went back.

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A fortnight later, the kid was caught stealing again by other students. Agitated, they went to the Gurukul head once more and issued an ultimatum this time: “Acharyaji, either you throw this boy out or we are all leaving. We will not tolerate this habitual thief.”

The Chief Acharya remained unperturbed by their words. After thinking the matter over, he said, “My dear disciples, if you feel that your interests are better served by leaving this Gurukul, you may go. But as far as this boy is concerned, he will stay here.”

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The other Acharyas present were taken aback by this unexpected response. One of them asked, “Gurudev, your reply has perplexed us. We shall be grateful if you could explain the rationale behind this decision.”

“There are two reasons,” the Chief Acharya replied. “First, if I throw this boy out, I know that no other school will admit him with the taint he carries, whereas the other boys can easily get admission anywhere. Expelling him is the last thing I would do. Second, if he has developed this bad habit, it is due to the influence of the environment in which he grew up. My job as an Acharya is to reform him — just like a goldsmith who refines gold by removing impurities to create a beautiful ornament. I cannot abdicate my responsibility and leave this boy in the lurch.”

Hearing these remarks, the students quietly began walking back to their classrooms. The guilty boy’s eyes welled up with tears and he fell at the Acharya’s feet.

Some time later, I left the campus to take up a government job, but I came to know from my friends that the boy did exceptionally well in his studies and went on to serve in the armed forces with distinction.

It is rightly said that a good teacher explains, a superior one demonstrates and a great one inspires.

The writer is ex-principal of a govt school in Theog (Shimla)