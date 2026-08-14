No reunion after Partition

IN the last week of October 1945, Zaildar Budh Khan Ghumman arrived at the house of my grandfather, Lambardar Lachhman Singh, early in the morning.

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Budh had arranged the marriages of two of his daughters. In dire need of money, he asked Lachhman for Rs 10,000, offering two murabbas (about 50 acres) of land as security. The Lambardar quietly went inside, returned with the money and handed it to him.

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Budh was surprised that Lachhman had not first got the land registered. Lachhman replied, “When I call you a brother, what difference is there between your daughters and mine? Return the money whenever you can. Even if you never do, I will simply think I had five daughters instead of three.”

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Budh had eight daughters but no son. His income was modest compared with his expenses, and he wished to organise his daughters’ weddings in grand style.

By early 1947, the creation of Pakistan seemed imminent. Sargodha remained relatively peaceful, and Sikhs and Muslims continued to live as friends. Budh repeatedly assured Lachhman, “If you ever feel threatened, I will take you and your family to safety.”

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As communal violence spread across the region, the situation changed rapidly. After Partition was announced, Sikh families began leaving western Punjab, while Muslims moved in the opposite direction. Despite having little idea where they would settle, Lachhman’s family secretly prepared to leave.

One day, he told Budh to take his mares, buffaloes, oxen, furniture, cots and other belongings because he could not carry them with him. Budh covered Lachhman’s mouth with his hand and burst into tears. Both friends embraced, overwhelmed by the prospect of separation.

The following morning, when Lachhman’s family was set to depart, Budh arrived with three nephews, all mounted and armed. He declared, “We will leave only after we have escorted you to the caravan. Even if we die protecting you, we will go to heaven. It is a profitable bargain for us.”

They accompanied the family through the tense countryside, carefully guarding their bullock cart. Finally, they reached the refugee caravan. Lachhman put his family members and their few belongings onto a truck.

As the truck was about to leave, Budh embraced him and again broke down. Lachhman tried to console him: “We will meet again. We are only going to different parts of the same land. When things settle down, I will come back to meet you.”

The truck began moving. Lachhman stood at the back, watching his lifelong friend disappear into the distance.

Fate had other plans. Despite their deep friendship, sacrifices and promises, Lachhman and Budh never met after Partition. Both passed away cherishing fond memories of each other.

The writer is an Amritsar-based social scientist