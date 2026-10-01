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Home / The Middle / No substitute for experience

No substitute for experience

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Pushpender Singh Gusain
Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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THE other day, as I was returning to Chandigarh from Dehradun, the sensor at a toll plaza could not read my car’s FASTag. The delay prompted an attendant to bring a handheld reader. Having spotted dust on the windscreen, he gestured to me to operate the wipers. I did the needful. Within no time, the barrier pole started to lift and the vehicle number, along with the toll fee, appeared on the screen. I profusely thanked the attendant and moved on. The episode reminded me of two incidents where experience helped in solving a problem.

One of my colleagues went to the US for technical training over two decades ago. He developed a fever and abdominal pain just two days after the training commenced. Initially, he ignored it, but when the situation became acute, he was admitted to a hospital. Doctors conducted tests but could not diagnose the disease even after a lapse of two-three days. The hospital administration then called an Indian doctor. He examined the symptoms and the reports and immediately surmised that the patient had typhoid. The disease was confirmed by further tests.

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As typhoid is relatively rare in the US, doctors at the hospital were not very familiar with its symptoms. My friend had acquired the infection in India itself, but it remained dormant, as the incubation period for it is 5-14 days.

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Another case happened in the 1990s. One of my uncles in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, developed a tumour in his right eye. It kept growing and started affecting the vision. He came to Chandigarh for treatment and was taken to the eye department of a premier government hospital. Doctors suggested surgery. He was admitted to the hospital on the eve of the operation. The next morning, preparations were being made to take him to the operation theatre. Luckily, a well-known eye specialist was present there. The doctors treating my uncle thought it prudent to have his opinion. The specialist examined the patient and his reports. He advised that surgery was not required and radiotherapy would do the job. Indeed, the tumour was cured with radiotherapy, and my uncle lived for about 15 years after the treatment without any further eye problems.

Experience has played a crucial role in human evolution and civilisational development. Its importance in our professional and daily lives cannot be ignored or underestimated — despite the advent of artificial intelligence and other technological tools.

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The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor

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