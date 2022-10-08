 Noor & Malti, a symbol of hope : The Tribune India

Rama Kashyap

WITH the morning cup of tea, I sit in the balcony of my son’s flat in a gated society in Gurugram, inhabited mostly by young working couples. I see maids briskly crisscrossing pathways to reach various blocks of apartments. If their madams are working, so are they on duty, in a hurry to reach their workplace on time.

At 7.30 am, Malti, an amiable middle-aged woman, enters the flat and rushes to the kitchen to prepare breakfast and pack tiffin boxes. Within an hour, she finishes her morning chores and reports for duty at another place. She is back at 7.30 pm to prepare dinner. Malti is seldom late, never absent without informing. Not only am I impressed with her professionalism, but also grateful to her for serving my children so lovingly.

While she is essentially a cook, Noor, a woman in mid-20s, with a smiling face, completes the remaining chores — washing utensils, laundry, cleaning etc. She also doubles up as a cook in Malti’s absence. Both Noor and Malti are Bengalis and share a special bond. One is a Hindu, the other a Muslim, but you can’t make out their religion from their looks or what they wear. They speak the same language — Bangla.

They are poor migrants who have come all the way from distant villages in West Bengal to the Millennium City for a better life. Their aspirations are the same. Their religion may be different but their struggles and issues are not. More than their faith, it is roti, kapda aur makaan — the basic necessities of life — that they are concerned about. Employment and education for their children matter to them more than anything else.

I wonder how significant mandir-masjid disputes are to the common man. An insight into the life of Malti and Noor makes me see how inconsequential religious differences are to an ordinary person. Contrary to its projection in polarising social media posts and toxic debates on TV channels, religion is a non-issue for most people caught in the daily grind of life. This, in fact, is the reality of the commoner struggling to make both ends meet. However, there are vested interests in overdrive to whip up religious sentiments. Differences are blown out of proportion to create discord and hatred with disastrous consequences.

I find camaraderie between Malti and Noor heartening in the vitiated atmosphere of mistrust and hatred. Their friendship gives me hope that divisive forces will be kept at bay. The common man will not let peace and harmony be disturbed in the country.

