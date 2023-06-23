North and South, and the twain did meet

Nimrat S Sidhu

AFTER you take the exam for a post-graduation speciality stream and make it to the counselling stage for an MD seat, you tend to forget the branch or the city you really hankered after — you start eyeing whatever is left on the platter for you as you slowly watch one seat after another being taken by your competitors.

Fortunately, I was able to get into the speciality branch that I really aspired for — but it was in a city that was completely foreign to me! And that’s how my journey into the MD Paediatrics course started in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka… A true-blue Punjabi in a bona fide south Indian city.

At breakfast on my first day in Bengaluru, the air wasn’t filled with the aroma of stuffed paranthas fried in pure ghee; instead, it was the batter of the idli and the eye-popping smell of filter coffee that greeted me.

The hardest part of being displaced was learning the local language. More intimidating than difficult, I started learning it in bits and pieces. I often sought the help of Google and a family friend who was also pursuing a Master’s course down south.

I grasped a few important words — such as the Kannada words for pain, fever, child, food, water, etc. The nursing staff would insist that I talked to them in Kannada and nothing but Kannada, reiterating that they didn’t understand a word of Hindi.

The day I learnt some significant words, very important to use in certain circumstances, is vivid in my memory. It was, in fact, at night, during my first solo duty in Emergency. A brought-dead patient was wheeled into the casualty section by his relatives or friends. I tried to explain to them, with as much Kannada as I had in my body, that the man was beyond help and that nothing could be done for him. However, they kept staring at me with empty expressions.

Then one of the men said something gravely in rattling accent, with a very straight face. I almost thought that he had understood the gravity of the situation and stood there in silence, in a gesture of condolence — until an intern pulled me aside and told me: “He has not understood anything, and is threatening to hit you any time now!”

That’s when I learned some essential Kannada, almost overnight, along with the choicest words of insult, to be used in those just-in-case moments.

The patient may not have made it, but I made greater efforts thereafter to enhance my language skills and eventually became a fluent Kannada-speaking, yet butter chicken-eating Northie.

Three years flew by, the taste and smell of Bengaluru became a habit that stayed with me. I eventually came back to my nest. Then one day I woke up, asking my mother for breakfast, and she shouted back: “Say parantha in your north Indian accent and only then shall you get it!” In three years, I’d gone from being a ‘parantha-eater’ to a ‘parrota-eater’!