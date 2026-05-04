Our fixation with hierarchy

She had been standing for a while at the entrance to our building, going through the list of occupants to find the name of the person she was to meet. I asked her who she was looking for and told her how to locate the room. And then I saw the list and realised why she had been so perplexed. It was not arranged alphabetically or even in the order of the rooms on each floor, as would be logical. Instead, it was arranged according to the seniority of the occupants: Senior Professors, followed by Professors, Associate Professors and then Assistant Professors. After all, how could one even think of a Senior Professor's name being below a "plebeian" Assistant Professor!

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Years ago, French sociologist Louis Dumont wrote a book on the caste system called Homo Hierarchicus. Although his analysis was about the caste hierarchy, our love for hierarchy transcends caste. This is most obvious in the government. Senior bureaucrats have the biggest rooms complete with plush furnishings and a huge desk with an oversized computer monitor that is rarely used. Outside, there is a big nameplate and the mandatory peon to control access to the boss. And of course, a red light to indicate whether the boss is busy.

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The lowly staff in the section, the real backbone of the government, is typically huddled into a small room. But here too, one cannot escape how the spatial arrangement reflects the hierarchy; the head of the section typically gets the best seat, while the others are accommodated in the remaining space.

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A recent article about the fetish for hierarchical symbols described an interesting anecdote recounted by Arun Shourie. Apparently, some junior officers in a ministry had the temerity to use red and green ink for their file notings. This was totally unacceptable and the resulting debate about the hierarchical colour coding of ink took more than a year to be sorted out. The wheels of Indian bureaucracy might move slowly, but they move surely!

Hierarchies are also communicated semiotically. The sirens on the vehicles of politicians as well as senior functionaries, the pilot cars with gun-toting cops and the special plates indicate how important one is. From the mundane municipal councillor to the very important Assistant Vice President, RTI cell, XYZ party.

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And then there is the toilet. Senior government officers typically have an en suite toilet. If they are unlucky to get an office without one, a toilet in the building is locked up for their exclusive use while the hoi polloi use the regular, stinky one. This fetish for an exclusive toilet is not limited to the bureaucracy.

In my department, for years a particular toilet was used exclusively by the HoD (head of department). Then one day, the university decided it was time to implement the constitutional mandate of making all buildings friendly for the differently abled. This included a toilet which allowed wheelchair access. And the only one in the building which fit the bill was being used by the Head; it was remodelled to be used by the differently abled.

And so for some time, the Head had to face the ignominy of using the same toilet as all of us — the staff and the students. This upsetting of the cosmic order did not last long — funds were sanctioned and soon an aluminium cubicle was erected in his office and converted into a toilet. The universe might be moving towards more disorder, but for us, hierarchical disorder is a strict taboo.

The writer teaches physics at the University of Delhi