Perks and perils of hand-me-downs

MY granddaughter, now in her 15th year, was on a video call. “Nana, I still have a vivid memory of you when I was three or four,” she said.

I used to carry her on my shoulder to the market and show her the things she missed in Mumbai: street dogs and stray cows. Elated to hear about the happy past, I asked, “Great, and what do you recall?”

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“I can recognise the T-shirt you were wearing,” she said naively.

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Her remark set me thinking about the old days. Back then, big families were the norm. When an elder sibling outgrew his/her clothes, they were passed down to the next. Such sharing strengthened familial bonds. Being the youngest of five boys, I was the last stop. I got my first new shirt stitched by the village tailor when my sister was getting married; I was 10. I had to wait another four years for a new one, when my brother got married. New outfits for kids coincided with special family occasions.

In college, I wore the boldly patterned brown jacket earlier used by my older brothers, all alumni of the same college. It was not uncommon for some “old boy” to recognise me as the younger sibling of my brother number three, who had since joined the military academy. I became accustomed to it. But I felt uneasy when a professor associated me with my eldest brother — 16 years my senior.

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When I joined the National Defence Academy, my brother passed on his regulation blue blazer to me. While my peers wore new made-to-measure jackets, mine had already weathered cadet life. The white silver embroidery on the pocket crest had turned a jaundiced yellow. This often proved to be a bane. Whenever we were moving in a squad, and the “marching” did not meet the standard of a prowling Corporal — it seldom did — he looked at my faded pocket and took me for a senior, and hence the “in-charge”. As per military practice, I got harsher punishment than others. Seniority extracted a price.

But there was also a perk. As ragging mainly targeted rookies, my blazer deceived some seniors into thinking that I was not a fresher, but someone who had been relegated. This evoked sympathy and spared me the initiation troubles.

Today, with small families, the hand-me-down tradition is dying out. Besides, fashion has become an obsession with the modern generation. Our son and daughter have their wardrobes stocked to keep up with the latest trends. They had started their first jobs in Mumbai, where they lived in cubby holes in high-rise buildings. They would periodically send a suitcase full of their “outmoded” clothes to our Gurugram home. I did not find them even remotely fit to be discarded.

Spending the summer in Mumbai, we once went to a cafe. A young woman at the next table was looking at me rather noticeably. I asked my wife if we knew her. She shrugged negatively. I suddenly turned in the gazer’s direction and caught her in the act. Embarrassed, she walked over. Looking at my T-shirt, she sheepishly asked, “Excuse me, uncle, are you Rahul’s father?”

The writer is former Deputy Chief of Army Staff