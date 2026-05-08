Power of humour in Haryana politics

POLITICS in Haryana is a performance often marked by the timing of a seasoned comedian and the sting of a punchline. In the state’s political theatre, wit is not ornamental; it is a weapon and a shield.

It is no surprise that Justice PB Sawant, then chairman of the Press Council of India, once observed that Haryana’s politicians — and its people — possess a rare democratic virtue: the ability to laugh at themselves. In an age when public life is increasingly humourless, that quality seems almost subversive.

The golden era of political repartee in Haryana arguably belonged to the Lal triumvirate — former CMs Bansi Lal, Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal. Their politics could be ruthless, but their words were often wrapped in disarming humour. Even their barbs had a rustic elegance — sharp but rarely dull.

Another ex-CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, is seldom cast as a natural wit, though the tradition he has inherited remains very much alive. Haryana’s leaders still reach instinctively for humour when argument alone is insufficient.

During Bansi Lal’s first term as CM, his government was running with a thin majority. At one of his public meetings, workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (precursor to the BJP) were waving black flags. He retorted in Haryanvi, “Sun lo re Jana Sanghiyon, mein inn katron se nahin darta, jab mein paida hua tha tab meri maa bavan gaj ka kala ghaghra pahne hue thi (I am not afraid of your black flags. When I was born, my mother was wearing a 52-yard-long black ghaghra).”

Criticising the inadequate government relief for hailstorm-hit farmers, Devi Lal’s son and ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala remarked: “Inka painkiller se kaam nahi chalega, inhe toh intensive care mein bharti karna padega (they need intensive care, not a painkiller.)”

When the Congress high command appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda as CM in 2005 — despite Bhajan Lal commanding visible support — tea became the unlikely symbol of dissent. Bhajan Lal’s loyalists hosted tea gatherings to signal their strength. Hooda quipped: “Ek bhai jayada chai peeta fir raha hai, usey pata hona chahiye ke jayada chai peene se budhape mein acidity ho jaati hai (in old age, too much tea can cause acidity).”

The rejoinder from Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi was swift and pointed: “Agar mere pitaji ke samarthak unhe chai pilatey hai toh Hooda ke pet mein dard kyon ho rahya hai (if my father’s supporters are serving him tea, why is Hooda getting a stomach ache?).”

Yet, beneath the humour lies a deeper current of rivalry and realignment. The relationship between Bhagwat Dayal Sharma (Haryana’s first CM) and Bansi Lal oscillated between mentorship and marginalisation. Once, Sharma met one of Bansi Lal’s supporters, who enquired about his health. Sharma replied, “Bhai kamjor ho gaya hoon aur blood pressure rahta hai.” Sensing that it would convey a wrong message to his opponent, he added, “Blood pressure toh rahta hai lekin low nahin, high hai.” This was a subtle assertion that he remained very much in the fight.

It is tempting to dismiss such moments as mere anecdotes, but they reveal something essential about Haryana’s political culture. Here, humour is not an escape route; it is engagement. It allows leaders to criticise without sermonising, to attack without alienating and to concede without appearing defeated.

In a national landscape where political discourse is often polarised and bitter, Haryana’s tradition of wit offers a quieter lesson: democracy, at its most resilient, can still afford to laugh — especially at itself.

The writer is a freelance journalist based in Gurugram