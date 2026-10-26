Putting an officer’s career back on track

A Colonel, newly posted to the Divisional Headquarters, was smart, intelligent, hardworking and knowledgeable. He took little time to settle into his new assignment. He belonged to the Mahar Regiment. While commanding his battalion, he had somehow received an unfavourable annual confidential report (ACR). Such a report as a commanding officer can seriously impede career progression.

I felt that he deserved to climb the promotion ladder as he possessed all the qualities that contribute to success in the military. I decided to give him command of a brigade during a forthcoming military exercise, Brass Tacks, even though my division’s performance in that exercise would have a direct bearing on my own career. At the conclusion of the exercise, special ACRs were to be prepared for all participating officers. I advised the Colonel to attend all sand model discussions and map exercises conducted in the run-up to the event and pay close attention to every detail.

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The then Army Chief, Gen K Sundarji, had worked out the development of the Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division (RAPID). He wanted this division to be tested against the major offensive of the “exercise enemy”. My division was tasked with delaying the enemy’s advance over a distance of 80 km for five days, allowing other elements of the Army to arrive in the designated area for a tank-to-tank battle.

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Gen Sundarji wanted to put the division through a realistic training exercise to establish its effectiveness in an operational setting. He had selected my division (18 Infantry) for conversion into a RAPID formation and participation in this major exercise.

On the critical third day of the exercise, I entrusted the Colonel with command of a brigade on my left flank, where the “exercise enemy’s” armoured division was exerting considerable pressure. He performed exceptionally well. Consequently, I gave him a very good ACR.

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On the strength of this report, the Military Secretary again gave him command of a battalion, which he held for six months. The Colonel eventually retired as a Major General. Interestingly, the officer whose brigade I had entrusted to the Colonel during the exercise also retired as a Major General.

The lesson is simple: wherever possible, we must help a deserving officer realise his potential. Sometimes, a timely opportunity to prove oneself can make all the difference to a person’s career.

The writer is a former Deputy Chief of Army Staff