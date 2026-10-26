DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The Middle / Putting an officer’s career back on track

Putting an officer’s career back on track

article_Author
Lt Gen Harwant Singh retd
Updated At : 02:34 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Colonel, newly posted to the Divisional Headquarters, was smart, intelligent, hardworking and knowledgeable. He took little time to settle into his new assignment. He belonged to the Mahar Regiment. While commanding his battalion, he had somehow received an unfavourable annual confidential report (ACR). Such a report as a commanding officer can seriously impede career progression.

I felt that he deserved to climb the promotion ladder as he possessed all the qualities that contribute to success in the military. I decided to give him command of a brigade during a forthcoming military exercise, Brass Tacks, even though my division’s performance in that exercise would have a direct bearing on my own career. At the conclusion of the exercise, special ACRs were to be prepared for all participating officers. I advised the Colonel to attend all sand model discussions and map exercises conducted in the run-up to the event and pay close attention to every detail.

Advertisement

The then Army Chief, Gen K Sundarji, had worked out the development of the Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division (RAPID). He wanted this division to be tested against the major offensive of the “exercise enemy”. My division was tasked with delaying the enemy’s advance over a distance of 80 km for five days, allowing other elements of the Army to arrive in the designated area for a tank-to-tank battle.

Advertisement

Gen Sundarji wanted to put the division through a realistic training exercise to establish its effectiveness in an operational setting. He had selected my division (18 Infantry) for conversion into a RAPID formation and participation in this major exercise.

On the critical third day of the exercise, I entrusted the Colonel with command of a brigade on my left flank, where the “exercise enemy’s” armoured division was exerting considerable pressure. He performed exceptionally well. Consequently, I gave him a very good ACR.

Advertisement

On the strength of this report, the Military Secretary again gave him command of a battalion, which he held for six months. The Colonel eventually retired as a Major General. Interestingly, the officer whose brigade I had entrusted to the Colonel during the exercise also retired as a Major General.

The lesson is simple: wherever possible, we must help a deserving officer realise his potential. Sometimes, a timely opportunity to prove oneself can make all the difference to a person’s career.

The writer is a former Deputy Chief of Army Staff

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts