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Home / The Middle / Raising children in the digital age

Raising children in the digital age

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Lt Col Amit Kumar
Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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WE have traded the heat and dust of the playground for the dazzling glow of the smartphone screen. In doing so, we have unknowingly reset our children’s internal clocks, thinning the layers of patience and resilience that once defined us.

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, rewards were scarce, progress was gradual and instant gratification was elusive. Life taught us that effort was second nature and the fruits of our labour were never guaranteed. These experiences gradually nurtured forbearance, empathy and respect.

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Entertainment was shared over limited television sets, and friendships were built on the playing field rather than on social platforms. We spent evenings playing outside until our parents had to drag us back home. Our action heroes symbolised discipline, perseverance and the willingness to step out of their comfort zones.

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Fast-forward to today, and the contrast is striking. Generation Alpha is growing up in a world where comfort is served on a platter and gratification arrives through a smartphone. My six-year-old son seeks rewards for small tasks, remains glued to the television screen and knows how to switch the Wi-Fi back on when I turn it off to encourage him to engage in physical exertion. He expects to be served food in bed because watching TV while eating has become a routine.

Who is responsible? Of course, it’s our own overprotective attitude — trying to give them everything we never had, thereby robbing them of opportunities to toughen up. Ever since I began working on changing these habits, visible improvements have happened. Ironically, the process requires patience and consistency, the very qualities we need to instil in our kids. Excessive screen exposure, often at the cost of physical activity, sleep and personal interaction, also increases children’s vulnerability to harmful digital influences.

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The issue, however, is not technology itself. Technology has brought enormous benefits. The challenge lies in ensuring that convenience does not compromise character and connectivity does not come at the cost of community.

A recalibration is both possible and necessary. Schools and communities should foster human connection. But the real change begins at home, with parents remaining actively engaged and serving as consistent role models. Parents must establish healthy boundaries between digital recreation and outdoor play. Reward systems may also be tweaked.

Every generation thinks that the next one is losing its way. Perhaps we must stop being judgmental and take the positives from both worlds. The real lesson is simple: building resilience in the digital age begins by consciously changing the way we raise our children.

The writer is an officer in the Army Medical Corps

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