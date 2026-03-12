Ramzan and Urdu Bazaar

EVERY year during Ramzan (the Islamic month of fasting), I remember a former colleague who shared with me an interesting experience he had during a visit to the historic Urdu Bazaar in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area. Though an English-language journalist, the late Saraswati Saran Kaif was considered an authority on Iqbal, the Poet of the East. He had authored a well-received book in English on the celebrated Urdu poet.

Kaif knew very well that the iftar (fast-breaking) time in any Muslim-majority area gives the impression as if a curfew has been imposed. Every eatery in such localities has a curtain hung on its front side during the day. It is difficult to find anybody enjoying food in the open in such neighbourhoods, especially during the evening hours.

The day’s fasting comes to an end at sunset — the sirens installed in mosques are switched on to announce that the devout should now break their fast. Immediately, azan (the call for prayers) is announced. Muslims begin to eat whatever they can before proceeding to a nearby mosque to offer prayers. But no one can gather courage to eat anything before the fixed fast-breaking time even if they are not fasting. This practice is maintained keeping in view the sentiments of the devout.

Such was the situation when Kaif unwittingly took out a cigarette and his lighter, and began smoking. He was so engrossed in reading a book at a bookshop in Urdu Bazaar that he forgot about the prevailing practice. Soon, an old man interrupted him, saying politely, “Bade miyan, even if you are not observing a fast, please respect the sentiments of the devout. You happen to be here when people are patiently waiting to break their fast in a few minutes.” Pat came Kaif’s response, “How do you presume that I am a Muslim? I am not a Muslim. I am a communist and not a serious practitioner of my own religion.”

“But your dress and language indicate that you are a Muslim. You are busy reading a book in Urdu. You are speaking chaste Urdu,” the man said.

“I am sorry. You are right. But I indulged in smoking at this time as I forgot that I was in the Urdu Bazaar area,” Kaif responded in a pacifying tone.

Alas, when I visited that place recently, I noticed that Urdu Bazaar of the past was no longer there. It has only two shops selling Urdu books. The other shops offer eatables or items meant for tourists. Urdu bookstores have shifted to a nearby street called Gali Matia Mahal. Interestingly, the old market is still called Urdu Bazaar, though it has turned into a bustling food market.

The iconic market traces its origins to the 17th century, when the area flanked by the Jama Masjid and the Red Fort had Army camps. By around 1920, it had several Urdu bookshops and publishing houses. It grew into a major attraction for writers, poets, intellectuals and others. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited it occasionally.

The writer is a senior journalist