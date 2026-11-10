Rescue operation of the avian kind

ONE morning, my wife and I found an owlet with round, yellow eyes in the damp patch around our custard apple plant. We were fascinated but worried. A cat often appeared from nowhere and confronted our Labrador, Burfee. The little bird, whom we named Laddoo, was in danger from the fearsome feline.

I put it in a basket with bird feed and water. It sat unmoved. By evening, it had not touched a thing. At somebody’s suggestion, we tried a little minced meat from Burfee’s share. But the owlet would not eat it.

Next morning, my wife told me that we had to return it to the trees where it belonged. I carried it to the spot where I had found it and placed it in a planter. Two adult owls sat on a telephone wire, watching me intently. Perhaps they were its parents.

I placed it on our gate pillar, hoping that the parents would notice. It began to do what looked like stretching exercises. Then it suddenly jumped off. I rushed out and put it on a shrub by the wall. It made sharp “tak-tak” sounds with its beak, as if threatening to bite me. I retreated indoors but kept a watch. The cat could spring out from anywhere.

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Soon, the neighbourhood birds joined in, saying things unintelligible to us ignorant humans. I fancied that one was shouting, “Mil gaya, mil gaya!” Looking up, I saw two owls in the hole in our first-floor wall, behind which was an exhaust fan that mynahs had long ago jammed with nesting material.

I decided to place the owlet in the hole. As I wrestled with the fan casing, Laddoo slipped from my hands but clung to my vest. At last, I pushed it onto the platform. Surely, its parents would return and feed it.

But it jumped out again. Had it fallen to its death, or had it flown to freedom? A few children from next door joined the search, but to no avail. Later that afternoon, there it was, sitting near our main door, as if waiting to be taken in.

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I tried offering it water in my cupped hands. Most of it trickled down its downy chest. Then it suddenly went limp, drew its legs up and shut its eyes. It still refused to eat.

I called up the Forest Department. They had a facility to care for it and would release it into the forest when it was fit. Next morning, I carried Laddoo to the department’s office. The staff took our photograph and placed the owlet in a clean, airy cage.

I was relieved. Laddoo would be among its own species, listening to the calls of other owls. Someone would feed it properly. Nonetheless, I was sad to part with it.

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The writer is a lawyer and retired banker