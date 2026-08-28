Rethinking shagun in the digital age

SOME invitations are more than messages; they awaken memories, rekindle associations and reaffirm bonds that time has nurtured. A few days ago, I received a WhatsApp invitation to the wedding reception of a close friend’s daughter. Having known the family for many years, I was looking forward to being there — meeting old friends, sharing their happiness and blessing the young couple.

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Today, wedding invitations arrive in many forms. WhatsApp messages and couriered cards are readily accepted, yet sending shagun digitally can still seem like a step too far.

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In my case, a domestic exigency arose at the last moment, upending my plans. I could only convey my apologies and good wishes from afar.

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When circumstances prevent physical presence, why hesitate to send shagun digitally? The idea is not to replace a cherished custom, but to find a graceful way of keeping its sentiment alive when personal participation becomes difficult.

Personally handing over the shagun envelope has long been part of the warmth and etiquette of the occasion. It conveys blessings and affection. Yet advancing age, distance or unforeseen circumstances can make attendance difficult.

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Sometimes, another opportunity to meet the family does not arise. Sending shagun through the digital route need not be a mere monetary transaction. It can carry a message congratulating the parents, blessing the newlyweds and expressing regret for the absence. The meeting can follow later, perhaps over tea.

Ultimately, this is not about changing tradition but allowing it to accommodate contemporary realities. The ways we invite and communicate have changed, while the emotions behind them — respect, affection, goodwill and blessings — remain intact.

The envelope can remain a cherished symbol of shagun; there is no need to discard it. But when we cannot present it in person, a digital gesture — accompanied by heartfelt words — should not be regarded as a departure from tradition.

After all, the envelope may be conventional, but the feelings it carries are far more precious than the cash inside it. They come from the heart. And when circumstances keep us away, a heartfelt gesture can bridge the distance, quietly saying what our presence would have said — that we may have missed the celebration, but we did not miss the opportunity to share the joy.

The writer worked in the Information & PR Dept, Punjab