Rudyard Kipling’s Patiala connect

Lt Gen Baljit Singh (Retd)

Providence created the Maharajas to offer mankind a spectacle — coming across Rudyard Kipling’s quote the other day, I pulled out his definitive biography (1978), authored by Lord Birkenhead. The book mentioned: ‘In April 1884, Kipling was able to write home that he had won his spurs as a descriptive special correspondent...’

At the age of 19, Kipling was a cub reporter for the Civil and Military Gazette, Lahore, when he was assigned ‘to write as much as he could of the visit of the Viceroy, Lord Ripon’ to Patiala. He occasioned to oversee the functioning of the Council of Regency as the maharaja-to-be was a minor at the time. Kipling, the precocious leader of the famed Stalky & Co gang, was happy as ‘he found stirring copy in the fantastic jewels, the champagne, the treachery and intrigue, the swaying elephants… found placed at his disposal an elephant, a four-in-hand, and as many horses as he could use daily, and lived like a prince with sentries, guards of honour….’

Much as the Western visitors of those times delighted in the opulence of the maharajas, they were prompt to consign the hospitality of those nobles to crass motives. Kipling was tarnished by similar presumptions to place on record: ‘At the end of the visit, I was presented with fruit and nuts, and a bribe of 1,000 rupees at the bottom of the fruits in a conventional attempt to enlist my help in augmenting the number of guns in the Maharaja’s salute.’ As though driven by the White Man’s Burden, Kipling scornfully returned the ‘greasy notes’, even though ‘other reporters present were less scrupulous and two of them cleared 2,500 rupees apiece… but they were half-castes’.

However, he was none too scrupulous of propriety when it came to being the first with the newspaper coverage and went on to describe with relish: ‘I managed to… get my letter into the papers before any other journal could get ahead of us, by a straight ride of sixteen miles to the nearest railway station… left at 9.20 one night (on a borrowed horse belonging to a native lancer), caught the half-past-ten train to Lahore and got my letter in. Then my horse shut up and I had to hunt about the platform of the Station till I found a trooper of the irregular horse asleep… didn’t wake the man but took his horse and tied my tired one to the lance and fled back to Patiala… getting my letter into the paper next day to the disgust of other men.’ Knowing the local geography, that swap of horses would have taken place at the Rajpura railway station. Would any philanthropist be inspired to raise a memorial to Kipling out there?

With due apologies to Kipling, who was none too athletic, that 32-mile horse ride was rather fanciful!

