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Home / The Middle / Seeing is believing

Seeing is believing

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Arun Kampani
Updated At : 02:05 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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THE police uniform has been dusted and put away. The Oxford shoes have been dumped somewhere, and the cap remains a souvenir. There is no morning reporting to worry about. Finally, not addressing anyone as ‘Sir’ comes as a huge relief.

The other day, I chanced upon an old photograph of mine. Young, raw, wearing the ceremonial uniform, I was ready to leave the training academy for my first posting to Delhi. So here I was, in an alien city, a young ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police).

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I had worked hard to get there. The UPSC examination had been ruthless, and the training academy was no kinder. But Delhi seemed welcoming, and I rather enjoyed the importance people attached to being a cop. There was an office, a Mahindra jeep, a driver and an area under my jurisdiction. It was exciting.

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The SHO (Station House Officer) was my subordinate, and that carried its own pressure. I was expected to know what was happening in my area, but had no sources except my seniors.

My boss was a smart, sharp man. Sensing my naïveté, he asked me to keep getting briefed by the SHO on the law-and-order situation. I did so. The SHO was always reassuring, telling me that all was well.

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Whenever I reported back, my boss would say, “Keep your eyes open.” And then, sometimes, as an afterthought, “Keep your ears open.” I began listening to everyone.

Those were days of frequent bank robberies. I was advised to go on night patrol as often as possible. One night, I set out with my driver, asking him about the geography of my area.

We crossed an abandoned stretch where I noticed a police picket. “Why a picket here?” I asked. There was hardly anyone around. The driver paused. Then he almost whispered that the SHO Sahib had been waylaid by miscreants while driving through the area one night. They had taken away his watch and wallet.

Then came the mischievous smile. The SHO Sahib, he explained, had a fondness for travelling alone on certain nights. The driver didn’t say much, but his eyes spoke volumes. I was young, a complete novice, but I understood.

Perhaps that is why every system needs someone to look again, to ask again, to see for oneself. Checks and balances can sometimes be as simple as a pair of alert eyes.

Urdu poet Jaun Elia said it well: Kaun seekha hai sirf baaton se, Sabko ik haadsa zaroori hai (Who learns merely from words? A personal experience is a must).

That was perhaps my first lesson in policing: a supervisory officer needs to see things for himself.

The academy gives you the uniform. The job gives you the designation. And then, quietly, an incident gives you the lesson.

The writer is a retired IPS officer

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