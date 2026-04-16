Sheer joy of birdwatching

BIRDWATCHING has brought me a lot of joy over the decades. Winter in the plains of North India is an ideal time to pursue this hobby, particularly around water bodies near Chandigarh, such as Mote Majra.

It began in 1976 during my posting to Ladakh as the aide-de-camp to Maj Gen Trevor Morlin — a thorough professional with a wide spectrum of interests. His concern for environmental preservation was remarkable, and birdwatching gradually became an integral part of my life.

I had the privilege of meeting Dr Salim Ali, the famed ornithologist, during his exploratory visit to Leh. He had come to study the black-necked crane and the Bar-headed goose in their breeding grounds. I spent two evenings with him, and he was immensely enthusiastic about his successful expedition. I was his sole audience as he replayed his field recordings. For a novice like me, it was an extraordinary experience — he identified every bird by its call and described each observation in vivid detail. I was deeply inspired by his energy and passion at the age of 80, especially in the challenging high-altitude environment.

Soon, I acquired a copy of Ali’s The Book of Indian Birds. Even five decades later, it continues to serve as a trusted companion wherever I go. Over the years, I have encouraged many others to take up this beautiful hobby. During my days at the Indian Military Academy, I started the Bird Watchers’ Club.

Recently, a pair of tawny eagles started visiting our neighbourhood. They would mostly circle high above, occasionally resorting to steep dives — either playfully or in pursuit of prey — before settling on nearby perches, accompanied by their loud, raucous calls. We began monitoring their activities closely. Spotting them carrying twigs was a clear sign of nesting, and soon we identified their nest high up on a nearby tree.

Unlike many birds that build intricate marvels, this nest appeared rather untidy, made of dry twigs, bits of cloth and even a few strips of polythene. These stray pieces were a stark reminder of the environmental hazards posed by plastic waste.

Their hunting flights continued, targeting mostly rats and squirrels; often, one could be seen hanging lifeless in their talons. Squirrels, which used to scurry in a carefree manner along our house’s boundary walls and on the palm trees, quickly adapted to the threat. They began moving cautiously through creepers and dense foliage, avoiding open spaces — a vivid example of survival of the fittest.

Inspired by the phrase “Where Eagles Dare,” we have set up a viewing point on the rooftop water tank. From there, the nest can be clearly observed with binoculars. We have placed a water bowl and a bird feed nearby. We now eagerly await the day when the fledglings will take their first flight. It may be a long wait, but it’s filled with anticipation and hope.

The writer is a former IMA Commandant