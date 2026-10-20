Silent custodian of family history

Usha Bande

IT was a long-deliberated and practical family decision, and yet we felt uneasy when the carrom board was carried away. We had donated it to our local club, where it would attract carrom enthusiasts and aspiring champions. A family heirloom of sorts, this board had been with us since 1945, when my father purchased it on his return from World War II. Over the years, we siblings grew up with the game as our parents were passionate players; dad had won several competitions in his Army units.

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During the pre-Partition turmoil, when Army wives were forbidden from venturing outside, the carrom board became a valued companion for mom and her friends. It travelled with us during father’s frequent transfers across the country. When we finally settled in Shimla, it became a vibrant lifeline for us all.

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Weekends and holidays were often defined by our famed ‘carrom parties,’ alive with steaming cups of tea and animated chatter. The rhythmic clack of wooden carrom coins and the jubilant laughter of victors when the coveted red queen went tumbling into a corner pocket were electrifying. During the long winter months, with heavy snow draping the hillsides and keeping us indoors, we siblings and our neighbouring children found an antidote to boredom.

By and large, it was a friend, philosopher and guide, instilling in us focus, mindfulness and patience. As a great leveller, it dissolved the generational divide, fostering deep family bonding and the simple joys of togetherness. Even our helper, Sadhu Ram, who hailed from a remote village in Himachal Pradesh, learned the game and would eagerly join in.

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Much like life, the game is governed by balance, angles and gentle precision. The rebound — one of its key manoeuvres — illustrates that when the direct path is obstructed, adopting an indirect approach is often a strategic choice. Having been with us for decades, the carrom board must have absorbed the gentle cadences and stories of our daily lives. Now, bidding a fond farewell to this silent custodian of our family history was saddening, akin to closing a cherished chapter of our past.

A Japanese word, Natsukashii, captures our feelings accurately. Natsukashii is not merely nostalgia; it is a gentle, joyful recollection of the past — memories that feel tender and precious rather than painful. It “smiles back at the past” and describes the quiet beauty of remembering something that once brought happiness and continues to do so, even if it is gone. Beyond the spirit of sport, the carrom board offered a lesson in stewardship, connection and grace.

The author is ex-Fellow, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla