Silent sentinels in the journey of life

Satish K Sharma

Old trees are a world unto themselves. They are not only a home to monkeys, squirrels, birds and insects but with them are also entwined our memories. For the same reason, one finds the sight of an old uprooted tree unbearable.

I can hardly think of any phase of my life without recalling one tree or the other. From the tamarind tree of my school in Bikaner, whose shade served as an open classroom during contingencies, to the large banyan near my college in Jabalpur, under whose shade a tea kiosk offered ginger tea and radio commentary of cricket matches, and the Gulmohar outside the window of my hostel room at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, they have been witness to my growth since childhood.

But my fondest memories are associated with the trees of my village located in the foothills of the Aravalis in Rajasthan. There was a large neem tree on the wayside at the edge of our fields. Under its shade, my grandfather would arrange for a water hut to serve cool water to passersby during the scorching summers. Then, there was a peepal tree on the side of the village pond, its overhanging branches serving as a springboard to dive into the water. What a splash we used to make! A huge banyan tree outside the village had a mysterious air about it. For, the canopy of its thick roots was a haunt for the wandering sanyasis. I remember it more for playing kan-danka, a village sport which tests children's tree-climbing skills, in the hot afternoons of summer vacations.

Right behind our ancestral house, at the foot of the small hill, was a peepal tree. Sleeping on the terrace, one loved to watch the moon play hide and seek with its foliage. But it was on the moonless nights that its dark charm truly came alive. Its silhouette in the grey background of the hill and the rattle of its dry leaves created the perfect setting for the ghost stories that one heard at that time.

That was in the sixties. Nearly 40 years later, a similar peepal stood in front of the balcony of my daughter's room at our flat in Ahmedabad. Once, when my daughter told me about the eerie sound its dry leaves made at night, I told her about the peepal of my village and promised to show it to her one day. Soon thereafter, we happened to visit the village for a social function. Nearly 20 years had passed since my last visit. For my children, it was the first occasion to go there. When we entered our forlorn ancestral house, a rush of memories overwhelmed me.

Then, remembering something, I raced up the stairs to the terrace along with my daughter to show her the old peepal tree on the rear. Alas! All we could see was its uprooted trunk. Something snapped inside me. As I stood there watching the unbearable sight, I heard someone say that a recent summer storm that had claimed the old sentinel.

