Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

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DURING my school days in the 1990s, I spent the summer vacation at my maternal grandparents’ home in Butala village near Amritsar. Of all the memories from those carefree days, sleeping under the stars remains the most vivid. My younger brother and I fondly recall those peaceful nights.

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Like many families in the neighbourhood, we would carry our manje (charpoys) to the rooftop or into the spacious courtyard. Before laying out the beds, we sprinkled water on the ground to cool the floor and, on exceptionally hot nights, switched on the noisy desert cooler. We enjoyed helping our grandmother arrange the beds, putting to use the skills we had learnt at boarding school. We made sure the water jug and glasses were placed within easy reach.

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Almost every evening, a cheerful aunt from the adjoining house would begin chatting from her rooftop, sharing amusing accounts of the day’s happenings. There were evenings when we had to put up mosquito nets, and occasionally, a sudden shower would send us racing indoors. Once we were tucked into our beds, silence spoke its own language. The glittering canopy of the stars and the soothing glow of the moon wrapped us in serenity while the cool night breeze gently caressed us.

Every night, our grandmother narrated captivating stories, some drawn from her own childhood and college days. Many left us laughing, while others quietly stirred our imagination. She often concluded with a round of general knowledge questions or playful Punjabi word puzzles. Amid our animated conversations, our grandfather would eventually interject in his gentle voice: “When will you all go to sleep?”

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Sometimes we drifted off in the middle of a story, only to ask our Naniji the following evening to repeat the parts we had missed. On certain nights, however, I happily embraced being a night owl. I loved gazing at the star-studded sky. Every now and then, I would spot a shooting star, prompting me to make a wish. The blinking lights of passing aircraft filled me with curiosity, making me wonder where they had come from and where they were headed. Looking back, I remain grateful that mobile phones and digital distractions had not yet entered our lives. They allowed us to remain fully present and cherish every moment.

Our mornings were also amazing. We woke not only with the sunrise but also with the Gurbani emanating from the village gurdwara’s loudspeaker. We felt refreshed, rejuvenated and ready for another day of summer adventures.

Today, luxury hotels across the world offer outdoor sleeping as a premium attraction. Yet, no five-star resort — and not even our modern, luxurious homes — can recreate the magic my brother and I experienced, along with countless others of our generation. Those unforgettable nights were illuminated not only by the stars but also by the warmth, simplicity and unconditional love of the elders around us.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance journalist