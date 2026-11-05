Slogans for the young and restless

Aditya Mukherjee

THE youth of this country have finally discovered the power of collective outrage. When question papers mysteriously find their way into the wrong hands before examinations, the young and restless are quick to take to the streets. Placards are held aloft, slogans are raised, social media timelines are flooded and the government is reminded that the future of the nation cannot be trifled with. And quite rightly so.

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But this spirit of rebellion raises a question: why should the protest movement stop at the examination hall? What if the young brigade decided to broaden its horizons and take up some other causes? There is certainly no shortage of them.

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Imagine thousands of youngsters marching against dowry deaths. Their placards could read, “We want brides, not bank balances!” and “Marriage is not a matrimonial shopping festival!” Perhaps a few prospective non-conformist grooms might even join the procession, provided their parents don’t find out.

Then there is the age-old problem of misogyny. A campaign against the casual objectification of women could begin with a simple demand: “Respect women, even when your mother isn’t watching!” This might unsettle those who believe a woman’s freedom needs male approval.

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Civic sense, too, deserves its own revolution. Picture young people protesting against citizens who throw plastic cups out of car windows, spit on freshly painted walls and treat public spaces as extensions of their own dustbins. Their slogan could be: “My country, my responsibility, not my garbage bin!” Perhaps the protesters could even organise a demonstration outside a public park, where someone has helpfully deposited an entire household’s rubbish.

Traffic violations would provide another excellent opportunity for youthful activism. Imagine a procession demanding that motorists stop treating red lights as decorative traffic installations. Those who ride motorcycles without helmets could be invited to join, provided they first agree to wear one. Even the habitual triple riders could join the march, provided they leave one of their companions behind! And those who honk incessantly during traffic jams could be presented with a special award: the National Noise Pollution Fellowship.

Of course, such protests would not be without complications. Some youngsters might discover that their own parents are enthusiastic dowry negotiators, their uncles habitual litterbugs and their friends enthusiastic participants in traffic violations. The revolution could suddenly become a rather uncomfortable family affair!

Perhaps that is precisely where the real challenge lies. It is relatively easy to protest against a distant examination board or an incompetent authority. It is considerably harder to challenge practices that are deeply embedded in our homes, neighbourhoods and everyday habits.

So, the next time the young and restless take to the streets, let them carry a few extra placards. The country has plenty of unfinished exams, and not all of them are conducted in classrooms.

The writer is a Delhi-based journalist