Smoking inspector and ship stack

Lal Singh

AMERICAN regulations governing air and water pollution are very stringent, perhaps more so for foreign ships, especially those flying the flags of developing countries, including ours. There is an impression among the shipping fraternity that the US pollution control authorities are not impartial and look the other way when their own ship’s stack is belching black smoke.

Once, after we had shifted our ship from Richmond to the nearby Oakland port in San Francisco Bay, the duty quartermaster informed me that a memsahib had come on board and would like to meet the chief engineer. After instructing the quartermaster to escort her to my office, I hurriedly donned my uniform.

Walking into my office, I met a beautiful woman with a half-smoked cigarette daintily but expertly held in her hand. She introduced herself as a pollution control inspector and informed me that due to my ship’s generator smoke visibly coming out from the ship stack, she has to cite our ship for violation of air pollution regulations.

I knew from my experiences with US officials that any explanation regarding the quantum or cause of the generator smoke would be useless. I remembered an incident on my last ship in another US port. A deck crew member, while painting the ship’s side, slipped and fell into the dock waters along with his paint brush. He was rescued by other crew members, but the brush could not be retrieved. The US pollution control officials were promptly on board, and instead of enquiring about the rescued member, they were more worried about the ‘oily sheen’ on the water near the ship, caused by the paint on the brush. They imposed a hefty penalty on the ship for violating water pollution regulations. They did not listen to our arguments. Their aim was to penalise the ship so that they could impress their bosses.

So, I told the inspector that I was indeed an offender, but in a small way, so was she, for having ignored the ‘No smoking’ sign outside my office. I added, ‘Madam, if a beautiful and young lady can smoke, our generator is but poor old machinery.’ To my relief and surprise, she took the matter sportingly and promised to withdraw the charge, overlooking the unintentional violation of regulations, provided the offending generator was attended to as soon as possible. I immediately sent instructions to the duty engineer and a standby generator was put in operation.

‘No smoke visibly coming out of the ship’ was readily noted and recorded by the madam with a smile.